EPA Defends boss with COVID-19

It appears the Environmental Protection Agency-EPA is defending its boss after the speech of president George Weah on Monday. In a post on its website said the president was misinformed and Nathaniel T. Blama was a law abiding citizen.

“The president was probably misinformed. It is our hope that the correct information will be put out there,” the post which later was removed from the EPA site said.

The statement further added: “Dr. Nathaniel T. Blama, Sr. went through the regular screening at the RIA along with other government officials(whom the statement did not name any of them) to be identified.

It can be recalled that Mr. Blama who was tested positive with the virus after he returned from a visit from Switzerland. But prior to that, he had gone to Morocco on an official visit.

The statement continued that he voluntarily requested additional testing knowing he was from Switzerland. The Test came out positive and he went into self quarantined and later drove himself to a government quarantine testing center, it said.

The EPA statement continued: “The information given to the president is incorrect. Dr. Blama is law abiding and if he had voluntarily not asked for additional testing, no one would have known he is positive. He informed his entire staff about the result. It is important to note that he drove himself to the treatment center. Photos circulated was shared by himself to his staff that he is positive.”

The statement was posted by its communication head, madam Danise Love Dennis.

However, some residents of Old Road, where he is said to be living, told this paper Monday that he did not do the right thing.

“He should have remained at RIA if he really wanted to be sincere. But he has come and interacted with other people already,” Mr. Samuel Gborgar said.

TNR