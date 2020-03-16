 Press "Enter" to skip to content

EPA Defends boss with COVID-19

By Reporter on March 16, 2020

It appears the Environmental Protection Agency-EPA is  defending its boss after  the speech of president George Weah on Monday. In a post on its website said the president was misinformed and Nathaniel T. Blama was a law abiding citizen.

“The president was probably misinformed. It is our hope that the correct information  will be  put out there,” the post which later was removed from  the EPA  site said.

The statement further added: “Dr. Nathaniel T. Blama, Sr. went through the regular screening  at the RIA along with other government officials(whom the statement did not name any of them) to be identified.

It can be recalled that Mr. Blama who was tested positive with the virus after he returned from a visit from Switzerland. But prior to that, he had gone to Morocco  on an official visit.

The statement continued that  he voluntarily requested additional testing  knowing he was from Switzerland. The Test came out positive and he  went into self quarantined  and later drove himself to a government quarantine testing center,  it said.

The EPA statement continued: “The information given to the president is incorrect. Dr. Blama is law abiding  and if he had voluntarily not asked  for additional testing, no one would have known he is positive. He informed his entire staff about the result. It is important to note that he drove himself to the treatment center. Photos circulated was  shared by himself  to his staff that he is positive.”

The statement was posted by its communication head, madam Danise Love Dennis.

However, some  residents of Old Road, where he is said to  be living, told this paper Monday that he did not do the right thing.

“He should have remained at RIA if he really wanted to be sincere. But  he has come and interacted with other people already,”  Mr. Samuel Gborgar said.

TNR

