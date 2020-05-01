EPA Deputy boss Credentials Are Correct …sources at University Reveal

MONROVIA –May 1-Top sources at the African Methodist Episcopal University-AMEU told this paper on Friday that the Deputy Director of the Environmental Protection Agency-EPA, Randall Dobayou credentials are correct and will soon release its official report to that.

This followed recent media reports in which it was published that Mr. Randall Dobayou did not graduate from the University. But the source who declined to be name said, “we have issued a press release in which we said that a statement attributed to the Assistant Registrar for Records, Mr. Benjamin G. Everett, was issued in his own capacity.

“But what I do know, is that he was a former student of this university and we respect every student level of confidentiality here. His credentials are correct.”

The source quoted the release as saying: “As a result of the information provided by Mr. Everett, the AME University has launched an internal investigation into this matter and the appropriate action will be taken. The AME University wants to reassure the public, its students and stakeholders of its commitment to upholding its confidentiality policy. We remain in the “pursuit of excellence”.

The source added, as a result of his correct credentials, he was admitted to the University in the United States do pursue advance education.

Dobayou(2nd from left)

This paper has in its possession a letter of admission from Clark University. The letter wrote: Dear Randall Dobayou, Congratulations! Clark University’s Department of International Development, Community and Environment is delighted to inform you that you have been admitted to the MS in Environmental Science and Policy program beginning in Fall, 2020. Be proud of your achievement.”

His admission followed the completion of all his required courses at the African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU).

“This is not an issue at all. Once he is ready, he can come over to collect his documents. All the required courses have been completed by him. It was based on that, he was given an attestation letter to Clark University for admission. So, I can say yes, he holds a degree from here.” TNR