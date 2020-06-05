EPA Engages In Massive Radio Awareness …As Its Celebrates World Environment Day

Authorities of the Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia (EPA) were unable to organized appropriate programs for the celebrations of this year World Environmental Day due to the current health crisis, the agency said in a release.

World Environmental Day (WED) is celebrated on 5 June every year, and is the United Nations’ principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of our environment.

First held in 1974, it has been a flagship campaign for raising awareness on emerging from environmental issues to marine pollution, human overpopulation, and human overpopulation, and global warming to sustainable consumption and wildlife crime.

World Environment Day has grown to become a global platform for public outreach, with participation from over 143 countries annually.

Each year, WED has provided a new theme that major corporations, NGOs, communities, governments and all celebrities worldwide adopt to advocate environmental causes.

The theme for 2020 is “Celebrate Biodiversity” and will be hosted in Colombia in partnership with Germany.

Colombia is one of the largest Megadiverse nations in the world to hold 10 percent of the planet’s biodiversity. Since it is part of the Amazon rain forest, Colombia ranks first in bird and orchid species diversity and second in plants, butterflies, freshwater fish, and amphibians.

However, in observance of the day, technicians from EPA’s departments of Intersectorial and Biodiversity will be live on various radio stations tomorrow to create awareness on the importance of preserving the environment and biodiversity, EPA Acting Executive Director, Randall M. Dobayou said.

Mr. Dobayou, who will also participate in radio talk-shows, said the discussants will take advantage of the radio to educate members of the public against acts that are detrimental to the environment since mass gathering are not permitted due to COVID 19.