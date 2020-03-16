EPA Suspends Communications Specialist

EPA has suspended Madam Danise Love Dennis, media and communications specialist of the agency for time indefinite.

She was suspended for posting statement on the EPA Facebook Page without authorization.

Madam Dannis’ statement seeks to contradict statement made by Excellency Dr. George M. Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia and the official position of the Government of Liberia.

Madam Dennis has been mandated to turn over all of EPA’s property (ies) in her possession to the Human Resource Office, a release signed by the head of Human Resource said. Source: Environmental Protection Agency Official Facebook Page