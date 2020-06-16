EPA’s ESIA Team Undergoes Climate Proof Investment Training

A team from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s Environmental Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) Unit on Friday, June 12, 2020 completed a one-day training on climate proofing investment tool.

The climate proofing investment tool was developed by the National Adaptation Plans(NAP), a two- year project for medium-term investment planning in climate-sensitive sectors and coastal areas in Liberia.

According to a release, the NAP is funded by Green Climate Fund and implemented by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in partnership with the EPA.

It was developed to partly respond to the risks posed by climate change; and aims to strengthen institutional frameworks and coordination for implementation of the NAPs process; expand the knowledge base for scaling up gender-responsive adaptation processes; build capacity for gender mainstreaming climate change adaptation into planning, and budgeting processes and systems; and formulation of financing mechanisms for scaling up adaptation in Liberia.

“The objective of the climate proofing investment tool is to assist the Government of Liberia and other development practitioners in incorporating climate change concerns into development programs, projects, policies and strategies,” Abraham Tumbay, NAP Project Manager said.

This tool, according to Mr. Tumbay will enable decisions makers and vulnerable communities to integrate climate change into their medium and long-term adaptation plans by providing them with the adequate tools and information; so as to help mainstream climate change actions into all key socio-economic programs in order to bring about an integrated response across all sectors.

Speaking at the start of the training, Mr. Tumbay said considering that the climate proofing tool is the first of its kind to be introduced along with plans to mainstream it into the environmental permit process done by the EPA, it is essential that users receive basic training.

He explained that climate change is one of the main global challenges the world faces today.

“While its impact may not be obvious for everyone yet; if current trends are not changed, we will face dramatic changes in our life in coming decades,” he said.

Mr. Tumbay disclosed that climate change will most likely result in global temperature increase by 2100 up to 1.8‐4.0 C0, worsening of droughts, more frequent rain resulting to floods and landslides, increasing of sea level, etc.

“All of these are going to have serious financial and economic impact on all aspects of life, including agriculture, tourism, industries and households, Mr. Tumbay.

Also speaking, EPA Acting Executive Director Randall M. Dobayou lauded UNDP for the development of the tool and for the training. He said the forum is the first training since the outbreak of COVID 19.