 Press "Enter" to skip to content

EU Selects Four Liberians

By Reporter on February 19, 2020

By Mark N. Mengonfia

Four Liberian journalists have been selected by the Delegation of the European Union to Liberia (EU), to create awareness about the EU-Liberia Partnership and show the impact of the European Development Fund support provided to Liberia.

According to a release, EU selection of eight young media professionals from Europe and Liberia to participate in a month-long campaign was done in collaboration with the Government of Liberia through its National Authorizing Office (NAO) of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning.

The four Liberian journalists include: Saywhar Nana Gbaa, AndiaVarba Richardson, Edward Blamo, and Augustine Bill Kollie and their four European counterparts are Beatriz Rios Yaguez from Spain, Christina Nordvang Jensen from Denmark, FerminTorrano from Spain and Sonia Wargacka from Poland.

The campaign, dubbed the “EU-Liberia Partnership Campaign” for young media professionals, aims to create awareness about the EU-Liberia Partnership and show the impact of the European Development Fund support provided to Liberia.

Program Manager for the European Union, Michelle Grundberg said, “We feel that the varied experiences and complementarity of these eight candidates, not only well represents the diversity and cohesion of the European Union, together with the dynamism of Liberia´s youth, but also that they jointly will make an important contribution to raising awareness on the European Union development work in Liberia.” For two weeks, the participants will travel across Liberia documenting human interest stories from EU funded interventions that are leading to positive changes in Liberia.

Their reports will focus on five thematic areas: Forestry, Technical and Vocational Education and Training, Agriculture, Budget Support, and the Civil Society Initiative. In all these areas, the European Union is making significant investments to improve industries, empower communities, ensure sustainable livelihoods for Liberian citizens, support good governance and ensure civil society organizations are functioning optimally.

A total of 50 applications were received; out of these, 26 applications were fully compliant with the announced procedures. A vetting committee evaluated the applications based on the quality of contents submitted.

According to the National Authorizing Office’s Communications and Visibility Officer, Bernard Abraham Waritay, the selection process was highly transparent and very competitive.

He said, “It was indeed a challenge to select the eight out of the 26 shortlisted for the fact that, all of the candidates were very competent and met all of the basic requirements. We are confident that we selected the best eight, and they will surely justify their selection.” The eight young journalists will kick-start the campaign from February 24th, 2020, with a national launch. The campaign runs till March 22, 2020.

Published in People

Reporter

Reporter

About US: The New Republic Newspaper is an independent newspaper established in 2009 by a Liberian journalist, Alphonso Toweh with many years of experience for the key purpose of reporting a balanced coverage of events as well as promoting Liberia’s image locally and internationally. Toweh has been working for Reuters News Agency as its correspondent since 1998 to present. In addition to that, he has served as correspondents for the following magazines: West Africa New African, Africa Week and African Observer. More to that, he worked for Radio Deutche Welle radio in Germany, Radio Netherlands and contributed to CNN, BBC News hour, BBC TV as well as Africa Confidential and Sunday Times in London. The paper has no political affiliation nor ethic lineage. The focus and primary commitment is to ensure the sovereignty of Liberia and unity for Africa. It seeks to foster human rights and freedom of the press. The New Republic is a liberal paper dedicated to upholding the tenets of democracy. It believes that state can not only create the political, social, economic and cultural spirit, but also to ensure that all human beings, irrespective of any affiliation is able to achieve its highest human potentials. The paper strives for free speech and equal opportunity for all. Importantly, it believes that the nation must intervene judiciously in the economic life, in order to minimise the adverse effects of free enterprise and ensure that less privileged people have reasonable and fair access to the basic necessities of life. By this, it would help reduce some level of threat. New Republic brings huge commitment to its readers and offers the nation the type of media that will advocate for the people and nudge our nation on the path of development and social re-engineering

More from PeopleMore posts in People »

Comments are closed.