Ex-president Sirleaf Encourages protests in Zimbabwe

NEWS REPORTER 19 hours ago

MONROVIA, August 4-Former Liberian president, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is supporting protest against  the  regime of Zimbabwean leader,  Emmerson Mnangagwa.

According to the BBC, Zimbabwean’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has given a stark warning to opposition figures and human rights campaigners amid growing uproar over corruption and economic mismanagement.

But in her official Twitter page, madam Sirleaf who is known for her support for human right globally and also her role in mounting pressure on previous governments,  wrote:  Fadzayi, Tsitsi, Julie, Terrence, Loveridge, and all the  others in Zimbabwe’s protest  may God give you strength and courage in your pursuit of freedom.”

President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Madam Sirleaf has been critical of the protection of human rights in Liberia during her regime. However, there were series of protest carried out by the current ruling party, Congress for Democratic Change-CDC. In one of the protests, a man believed to a partisan of  the CDC was shot dead by state security.

When contacted a person close to her for comment, the aid said: “someone will get to you later on today to speak on the matter. But I think she did that like any world leader who wants to see human rights respected. TNR

