Exactly just How would a new girl/boy (about 14) who never ever gets old survive into the century that is 16th?

Exactly just How would a new girl/boy (about 14) who never ever gets old survive into the century that is 16th?

In dream environment, in medieval time, you can find an ailment, curse. for ease of use in this situation, why don’t we phone it “vampire”.

The target that is suffering from this “vampirism” does maybe not grow older. Therefore then he/she will be a child forever if he/she is a child. She or he will not perish of later years, but only die when killed, from a major accident, starvation, and comparable non-age associated reasons.

They will have some restricted unique abilities: greater strength, sharper sensory faculties, speed. The longer hey live, the greater their powers become (their energy might maybe perhaps not develop in normal power, but might develop in ability by regularity use/training). Nevertheless, the energy is explainable as mundane, it will not achieve supernatural amounts. One simple individual (non-hero, A joe that is normal single-handedly destroy 100 guy military, or run during the speed of noise, or Kamehameha. a fine trained selection of individuals can destroy untrained, normal Joe person.

A grownup might use that energy inside their day-to-day normal life, some situations:

Endurance and strength: one could act as effient manual laborer and acquire better pay than their peers.

Longevity normally energy: the person will get be much more knowledgeable and wiser not older. Think about a physician with a century of expertise but with the real traits of these 20s.

But also for kiddies, there clearly was an issue:

They do not get old, which is often and they may be noticed

Son or daughter work is low paid. They can not aren’t able to are very educated adult post (medical practitioner, . ) without the reason why they can fit to do the job without revealing the trick.

The trick of the energy might have them hanged, burned alive (medieval) become test specimen (modern). The same as in real life.

I wish to ask you exactly exactly just how kiddies can just survive real time) centuries:

Most people are nearly “average Joe”, or a bit better. No hero, no saviors. This isn’t anime :3

It is much like the real life. The general public have not yet discovered out that “power”. The revelation might cause fear, or even worse.

The entire world is normal for many of those. No special day yet. And there do not be one.

In the event a boy/girl are significantly various, please talk about both.

8 Answers 8

Locate a normal individual who they could trust along with their key and start to become see your face’s “apprentice” or “assistant”. Making use of this, their chaperone could easily get any number of high-paying jobs (medical practitioner, etc.) in order to find great success by using their immortal knowledgeable pal. If individuals have dubious, they can clean up and relocate to another spot.

There is no nagging issue at all.

Individuals within the times before contemporary medication and hygiene got ill once they had been young ones. Many people remained ill with chronic conditions, specially tuberculosis. If they had been fortunate to endure, him or her could have their growth quite definitely slowed up. They may maybe maybe maybe not proceed through puberty. They might find latin brides https://sweetbrides.net/latin-brides/ remain quick and appearance young.

Nevertheless they wouldn’t normally work young. They might behave like grownups. They might wear clothes that are adult connect to adults. People getting together with such would simply just take them at face value.

AlexP additionally highlights that in times gone by, a 14 old would probably be functioning as an adult year. He will be likely to handle their very own affairs like other grownups. If normal life span is 35 you cant be described as a young kid until such time you are 21. You must obtain a move ahead.

The issue of maybe perhaps not aging isn’t issue either. Judicious regular relocations takes care of this.

Bard, traveling musician

The type could pass for a child that is musical, which may be described as a plausible address when it comes to undeniable fact that she or he has actually been doing for a long time or hundreds of years. As an example, Mozart, Chopin, and Mendelssohn displayed adult quantities of musical cap cap ability at young many years. The smoothness’s musical abilities would attract notice not almost just as much as a 14-year old in a trade that is skilled medication or law. It isn’t probably the most gainful or employment that is stable nonetheless it beats the hell away from agriculture.

This character probably could not reside in the exact same spot for a lot more than

a decade without arousing suspicion. Being employed as a bard that is traveling troubadour would provide a convenient explanation to relocate usually without anybody wondering why. Performing with traveling ensembles for quick stints would offer also better cover for the type’s key and an even more income that is stable. These could be either entertaining the public (playing nation dances in barnyards) or the top crust (playing pavanes at a royal court) or, into the character’s extende lifetime, both.