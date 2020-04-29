Executive Mansion Rejects Media Reports

Isaac Solo Kelgbeh, Presidential Press Secretary

The Office of the Presidential Press Secretary has strongly rejected reports by the FrontPage Africa Newspaper that a “mad man” had entered the home of President George Manneh Weah, terming the report as misleading and far from the truth.

The truth is the apparent mentally ill man did not enter the home of H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, contrary to the newspaper’s publication.

On the morning of Thursday, April 23, 2020, a man believed to be suffering from mental illness, attempted to make his way into the premises of the President through the rear entrance, but he was spotted and caught at one of the premises’ security booths by officers of the Executive Protection Services (EPS).

The incident in no way amounts to the apparent mentally ill man’s entry of the President’s residence as sensationally reported; for the man did not even go beyond the security booth.

It is hereby clarified that the deployment of a few Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) officers at the home of the President is part of an established routine consistent with coordination, cooperation and collaboration strategies designed by the joint security during the “State of Emergency”.

Furthermore, the deployment of the AFL officers at the home of the President in no way usurps and obviates the functions and duties of the EPS. It is rather complementary.

The public is assured that the President of Liberia, Dr. George Manneh Weah, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Liberia, is safe and excellent in health.

As Commander-in-Chief of the AFL, he has the constitutional entitlement to the army’s services.

We called on Liberians and residents alike to face, without distractions, the battle against the Coronavirus which has threatened the health, happiness and normalcy of our nation and people and as well refrain from discriminating against people living with mental illness.