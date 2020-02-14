Expert Speak: Linda Mwaffak, Director of product Sales at Le Meridien Dubai resort & Conference Centre

Nestled within 15 hectares, Le Meridien Dubai resort & Conference Centre is really a heavenly haven in the midst of the bustling Dubai town. This five-star luxury hotel is a preferred option for destination weddings with multiple customizable indoor and scenic outdoor venues.

We got more insights on wedding preparation, accommodation, and venues offered by Linda Mwaffak, Director of product Sales at Le Meridien Dubai resort & Conference Centre, who told us how a resort stands apart compared to other people, and exactly how this luxurious property is ideal for hosting a huge, fabulous Indian wedding.

1. Couples desire to use groups who possess an understanding that is deep of tradition and needs.

What type of facilities can Indian/NRI partners anticipate at Le Meridien Dubai resort & Conference Centre making it a choice that is perfect hosting Indian weddings?

“Le Meridien Dubai resort & Conference Centre may be chinese brides at chinese-brides.org the one-stop-shop that is perfect Indian wedding festivities. We’ve one of many biggest ballrooms in the Middle East, that could host over 1,500 visitors, which makes it well suited for a huge, great wedding. The Great Ballroom comes with the newest equipment that is audiovisual by globe standard technicians, supplying the perfect facility to host extravagant themed musical activities such as for instance a sangeet evening or perhaps a cocktail celebration. This has a bridal that is onsite, assisting pre and post-wedding plans when it comes to few. Supported by 580 spaces, luxury rooms, and smaller practical occasion areas, it really is ideal for hosting location weddings and numerous functions in one place. The resort is staffed by over 50% nationals through the Indian Sub-continent, which makes it very easy to communicate within the language that is national. A committed group in the banqueting division is assigned towards the marriage party, and it’s also the solitary point of contact for preparation and performing the functions, handling the space stock enquiries, as well as making the meals and Beverages plans. ”

2. With location weddings being the trend that is biggest, what number of Indian weddings took destination during the home up to now?

“Le Meridien Dubai resort & Conference Centre is among the event that is leading in Dubai to host Asian, Middle Eastern and Western expat weddings. Within the last few 2 yrs, over 50 Indian weddings have actually happened effectively in the resort. ”

3. Having extremely luxurious together with grandest of ballrooms in the centre East that are ideal for big, fabulous Indian weddings, exactly just how numerous visitors can you accommodate in each ballroom? Just exactly exactly How suitable are they aided by the different and technology that is latest, decor requirements and seating arrangements?

“Le Meridien Dubai resort & Conference Centre has a few acclaimed wedding venues, which give you the perfect event spaces to host multiple functions attribute of large-scale Indian weddings. The venues provide the freedom to extend and divide the moveable partitions on the basis of the main wedding party’s needs. The big event area is completely customizable by having a round dining dining table seating provision and arrangement for the phase and a party floor. The banqueting group works together with the wedding celebration and occasion management business to tailor the function design and designs centered on their needs. The ballroom that is great accommodate from 850 to 2,000 visitors, the Wasl Ballroom can easily fit in 200 guests, plus the Falcon Ballroom has area for 500 visitors. All of the ballrooms are loaded with the most advanced technology such as for instance projection systems, A/V gear, smoke devices and multimedia, that are handled by world-class technicians. We additionally use a specific audiovisual and lighting business to appeal to the guest’s requires. ”

4. Does the home have wedding planners and decorators on its panel who couples can perhaps work with? Exactly exactly How available could be the resort about using brand new or teams that are external partners may choose?

“Yes, Le Meridien Dubai resort & Conference Centre has a passionate team of experts including wedding planners, decorators, as well as an A/V in-sourcing business readily available for the hosts to select from. Our company is additionally entirely versatile to do business with the marriage party’s preferred professional teams to handle their discerning requirements. ”

5. A wedding that is indian several rituals which will never be possible to conduct at plenty of worldwide venues. What are the restrictions or unique arrangements that partners need certainly to consider whenever hosting a marriage here?

“Le Meridien Dubai resort & Conference Centre may be the perfect place to host Indian celebrations, even as we have actually numerous occasion venues that can be tailored for the bespoke demands of numerous Indian functions. We are able to additionally accommodate the significant ritual that is indian of inside into the practical areas, or in the open air during the resort yard. ”

6. Food being the main priority at Indian weddings, numerous communities prefer having vegetarian or vegan choices from the menu. Just exactly How comfortable are your chefs with planning conventional vegetarian cuisine which will please Indian palettes?

“We have actually a group of specialized Indian chefs, who are able to prepare meals that are vegetarian focus on the bespoke demands of Indian communities, and local cuisines to impress towards the particular palates of this North, Southern, East or western ethnicities from Asia. We have been also ready to accept collaborating because of the marriage party’s preferred chefs and F&B venues to deal with particular requirements. ”

7. Whenever arranging a location wedding, logistics and cost management may become a tad bit tricky.

What’s the approximate spending plan that families need to keep in your mind whenever hosting a marriage at Le Meridien Dubai resort & Conference Centre?

“The resort can appeal to wedding functions from no more than 25/30 visitors to 2,000 visitors at various prices in line with the occasion spaces booked, set-up needs, and attendee figures. We now have many different beverage and food menu choices with various cost points, to accommodate the spending plan associated with the marriage party. ”

8. Dubai ranks towards the top for couples interested in location wedding choices at the center East. Why is Le Meridien Dubai resort & Conference Centre distinctive from other properties?

“The resort is conveniently found beside the airport, making arrangements that are logistical available. Additionally, it is near to the Downtown area, yet out of the town’s busyness rendering it the perfect destination to host grand Indian weddings. This has 24 occasion areas to focus on functions of variable attendance sizes, 580 rooms that are well-equipped rooms to accommodate international visitors, and 18 on-site restaurants and pubs that offer multi-cultural food choices which range from Chinese, Thai, Italian, Continental, Indian, Japanese, and much more. ”