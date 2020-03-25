-Presidential Press Secretary Rubbishes Report That President Weah Came In Contact With Nathaniel Blama

By Mark N. Mengonfia

Presidential Press Secretary, Isaac Solo Kelgbeh He also disclosed that President Weah never had contact with suspended EPA Executive Director, Nathaniel Blama.

There has been news that President Weah met with Nathaniel Blama, Liberia’s first confirmed COVID-19 patient.

It has been speculated by many Liberians including Representative Yekeh Kolubah, Montserrado County District #10 Lawmaker that the president should be quarantined since he reportedly met with the suspended EPA Executive Director when he returned from Switzerland.

Responding to the many concerns raised by Liberians and some lawmakers, Presidential Press secretary, Isaac Solo Kelgbeh said “Nathaniel Blama never came in contact with the President.”

He denied that the suspended EPA Executive Director never briefed the president as it has been widely carried in the public. Mr. Kelgbeh said “it is just falsehood. It is complete nonsense, sorry to use the word.”

The Presidential spokesperson said President Weah has been keeping safe since the news of the virus broke. He at the same time confirmed the news that the Liberian leader has been working from home instead of office at the Foreign Affairs Ministry which is currently being used as the seat of the government since the Executive Mansion of Liberia gutted fire July 26, 2007.

He indicated that the concern of the Liberian President now is how Liberians will keep safe during these critical times and not too much politics as it is being now by some Liberians and politicians. “The lives of the people matters,” the Presidential Press Secretary said.

The United States Government has donated 2,000 testing kits to Liberia. Presidential Press Secretary, Isaac Solo Kelgbeh told Executive Mansion reporters that the kits are intended to help in the fight against the coronavirus in the country.

Speaking at a regular press briefing, Mr. Kelgbeh said he is not sure when the coronavirus kits will arrive in the country.

He said “we hope that the virus does not reach the point that we have to be testing everyone.”

According to the presidential Press secretary, the main concern now should be how to follow all of the preventive measures put into place by the health authorities so as to not reach an alarming point.