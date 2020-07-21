Fear Grips Citizens Of Fissebu

-Over Mysterious Deaths OF Women

By Lawrence T. Hoff

Citizens of Fissebu Town, Zorzor District, Lofa County are said to be living in total fear, as the mysterious deaths of women in the area is on the increase in that part of Liberia.

According to a statement issued by the Concern Citizens of Fissebu Town, for the past one year, women have been found dead along farms and market roads within the township.

Of recent, a body identified to be one Korto Gbolu commonly known as ‘Darlisu’ was discovered along the Gizziboigai road on March 18, 2020 by some group of children that went to fetched fire wood.

According to family sources, the deceased left her house early Monday morning of March 16, 2020 headed for Koyamah in the Republic of Guinea to attend a market day, but did not return till she was found dead on March 18, 2020. The deceased was a citizen of Fissebu Town, Marbosu quarter.

After the discovery of the body, the deputy town chief immediately reported said discovery to the Crime Service Division, in which the Crime Service Division and family went on with burial.

But according to the concern citizens of Fissebu Town, the burial of the late Korto Gbolu by the Crime Service Division without forming 15 men juries to properly investigate the mysterious death of Korto Gbolu was unsatisfactory to the citizens of the town.

The concern citizens of Fissebu town however said in their statement, that their dissatisfaction came about as a result of the lock of forming 15 men jury, the authorizing of the body by the CSD officer and family member to be buried without proper investigation into the matter, the CSD officer allegedly received the amount of L$5,000.00 for purpose unknown.

“Through our request to the office of the commissioner, another CSD team from Voinjama was invited by the commissioner for further investigation in order to satisfy the claims of the concern citizens of Fissebu. Upon the arrival of the second CSD team from Voinjama on Thursday April 2, 2020 an opened investigation was conducted at the Zorzor police station. On that same day, the Voinjama CSD team was taken on the crime scene where the citizens were asked to construct the 15 men jury. However, the concern citizens refused based on grounds that the evidence was already destroyed, the Statement went on to say,” the statement added.

The statement further noted that on April 4, 2020, the second group of state securities verbally informed the citizens of Fissebu Town, that there was no tangible fact gathered or provided to substantiate the embellishment of a legal case regarding the death of the late Darlisu. But said, their findings suggested that the dead lady in question died of natural cause, which the concern citizens of Fissebu town said they are yet to be convinced.

The concern citizens of Fissebu Town are however calling on the government of Liberia through the justice system of Liberia to look in the mysterious deaths in that part the country.

Meanwhile, the Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia (AFELL) through its legal Aid has promised to work along with the Justice Ministry in order to see justice been served in the death case of the late Korto Gbolu and many other women who were killed in the same form and manner in that part of Liberia.