Five Most moments that are baffling the Gambling Universe 2015: component One

A judge with a penchant for history and Shakespeare may are determined that March 15, 2016 would have been a deadline that is good Caesars to get lienholders on board with its bankruptcy restructuring plan.
Baffling moments in gambling, you state? What?
As top gambling journalists, it isn’t our job to be baffled; it’s our job to cut through the difficulties with razor-sharp reviews and observations.
Sometimes, however, you simply need to throw your hands in the air and go WTF? Understanding that, right here are the top five many gambling that is baffling of 2015.
CSIG Rhetoric
The Coalition to Stop Internet Gambling CSIG) is a specialist at churning out baffling statements, and in 2015, these may have struck their zenith. The coalition subscribes to the ‘it’s-true-because-it-rhymes’ brand of rhetoric, and thus phrases such as ‘click your phone, lose your home’ as well as the variation that is slightly zingier your mouse, lose your house,’ went down gangbusters at anti-gambling cocktail parties this year.
Representative Jason Chaffetz’ (R- UT 3rd District) assertion that RAWA is a pro-states’ rights bill, despite all proof to the contrary, was pretty ‘out there’ in the bafflement stakes, we thought. And meanwhile, John Kindt, a professor at the University of Illinois Law School, was partial to quoting a scholarly study from 1999, the times of dial-up Internet, as proof that ‘Internet gambling can’t be regulated.’
Finger on the pulse here, Professor.
However, the award for the baffling that is most CSIG declaration of the entire year would go to a ‘news’ header on the organization’s site which screamed ‘Online Gambling Hurts Farmers.’
The logic of why this demographic is specially at risk is lost on us, and we realize CSIG is not averse to resorting to your usage of emotive language to make an intellectually dishonest point or two, but farmers? The correlation that is only might make had been that spades might be utilised by farmers to dig things, so there you go.
The Daily Fantasy Sports Scandal
The fantasy that is daily (DFS) scandal ended up being pretty odd once you think about it. DFS continued its unstoppable rise through the entire first nine months of the season, with the most notable two sites, FanDuel and DraftKings, securing vast sums of dollars in opportunities as the multibillion dollar industry began mulling international expansion and world domination that is eventual.
With all this at risk, you may have thought that someone at the two kingpin companies would have remembered to prohibit their players from participating in games at rival sites.
Nope.
DFS became thoroughly unglued at the end of September, when https://casino-online-australia.net/club-player-casino-review/ it emerged that a DraftKings employee had accidentally released player information ahead of the week’s NFL games had begun. This employee won $350,000 playing at FanDuel in the same week.
Accusations of ‘insider trading’ were possibly overblown, and the employee was ultimately cleared of wrongdoing, but the public’s faith in DFS was shaken, and suddenly the industry was attacks that are facing all fronts, from player legal actions to judicial investigations to denouncements from regulators and politicians.
Beware the Ides of March
That Caesars Entertainment’s debt stands at an unprecedented industry high of around $20 billion was a proven fact that baffled the Nevada Gaming Commission at a meeting to discuss its messy bankruptcy proceedings this present year.
The Commission called the situation ’embarrassing,’ and suggested that the company refrain from ‘building any Ferris wheels for a while’ to chuckles from assembled users of the press.
‘Everyone tosses the economy underneath the bus,’ snapped commission chairman Tony Alamo testily.
In searching for Chapter 11 proceedings for its main operating product, Caesars is accused by its second lien creditors of restructuring its assets in an easy method that unfairly prefers its controlling private equity backers, who had been the inventors that got Caesars in this mess into the first destination.
Faced with lawsuits and accusations of fraudulent behavior, Caesars devised a restructuring plan that is new. Now the ongoing company is faced with the duty of getting its smaller bondholders on board. The due date for this is March 15 of next year, after which Caesars will eventually lose control over its own bankruptcy proceedings.
Shakespeare scholars among you will recognize this date because the one known as ‘the Ides of March’ in the Roman calendar and the fateful day of Julius Caesar’s assassination by his previous supporter, Brutus.
Who’d have thought that a bankruptcy judge would have this type of sense that is wicked of?
There have been numerous baffling moments this present year, we’d to make this piece a two-parter, so come back tomorrow for more gambling that is bewildering moments from 2015.
Five Most Baffling Gambling Moments of 2015, Part Two
Revel owner Glen Straub ended up 2015 saddled with the world’s biggest electric bill. (Image: Tom MacDonald/WHYY)
Welcome back to role Two of our operate down of 2015’s most happenings that are baffling in which we ponder some of the more mystifying occurrences associated with year inside and around the gaming universe.
Chukchansi Fees
In July, former Chukchansi tribal frontrunner Tex McDonald accepted a plea bargain and was sentenced to 485 times for false imprisonment after admitting to being the orchestrator of just one of the very most idiotic moments in the history of the casino industry.
The earlier October, he had lead an armed assault on the Chukchansi Gold Casino, near Fresno, California.
McDonald had stormed the property with some 20 accomplices, giving clients running for cover, and security that is ordering at gunpoint in to a protected area of this building. Guards were reportedly handcuffed and assaulted, but no casino customers had been hurt.
This this indicates, was the culmination of a bizarre energy struggle between two rival Chukchansi factions vying for control of the casino. McDonald was in fact running the casino from the business that is nearby up until August 2014, whenever a rival group, led by one Reggie Lewis, turned up the night and literally took the casino over.
While Lewis is great at surreptitiously taking over gaming properties, it seems his admin skills aren’t quite therefore hot, as he failed to file the accounts, which meant that the casino was facing a $16 million fine from the regulator and feasible closure.
McDonald made a decision to take drastic action and charged into the casino with weapons drawn. We’re maybe not quite sure what their goal ended up being, but he will have a lot of time to think about it in the pokey.
Straub’s Strange Energy
Eccentric billionaire Glen Straub happens to be a lively and um, interesting source of entertainment this year. The property magnate initially lost the auction to buy the distressed Revel Casino property in Atlantic City and immediately blasted the auction as ‘improper.’
Having suffered a bout that is bad of, Straub explained, he had flown from New Jersey to their home in Florida to retrieve his medicine, a proven fact that so coincidentally took him from the picture during the final crucial stage of the bidding process.
However, when the winner of this bid, Brookfield Asset Management, got wind of Revel’s astronomical power bill, a non-negotiable $36 million per 12 months, it bailed on the offer anyway. Straub stepped in, picking up the $4.9 billion home for the song, at $82 million.
The idealistic designer initially stated he desired to reopen Revel maybe not as being a casino, but as an ‘elite university’ where the world’s brightest people could spend their days ruminating on solving global issues such as for example ‘famine, cancer and nuclear waste storage.’
Once he’d his hands regarding the property, though, he decided that he’d probably simply reopen it as being a casino after all, albeit it one devoted to ‘life expansion science,’ whatever that is.
By of this year, it was none of these things april. What it had been, however, based on the Atlantic City Fire Department, had been a ’47-story fire risk,’ as Straub ended up being refusing to honor the contract with the power that is adjacent and had been take off.
A lack of flowing water through Revel’s pipes, with no electricity allowing firefighters access to the top floors, designed that a fire outbreak might be potentially catastrophic.
The seemingly cursed casino property stays shuttered while Straub’s unpaid energy bills encounter the millions. Perhaps he can’t read them while sitting at nighttime.
The Fall of Macau: What Happened to the Gambling Fireball in 2015?
The fortunes of Macau were currently tumbling as 2015 started. The downturn actually started back in June 2014, as soon as the gambling hub recorded the first-ever monthly dip in revenues since Stanley Ho’s casino monopoly finished in 2012, a move which had effortlessly opened the Asian gambling region up to foreign investment.
However, no one could quite have expected numbers to fall so dramatically, and consecutively, month-on-month, for all of those other 12 months and throughout 2015.
Macau’s gambling enterprises had been affected by the anti-corruption drive of Asia’s president Xi Jinping (center) in 2015, which largely impacted the Asian gambling mecca’s junket industry this season. (Image: Adrian Bradshaw/EPA)
Just What happened?
Simply two months prior to the downturn that is initial Macau had reported a record-breaking Q1 for 2014, with $12.6 billion in revenues. That was up 19.8 percent from the quarter that is first of. And 2014 was on course to beat the year prior, itself a year that is watershed and Forbes ended up being calling Macau ‘one regarding the world’s fastest growing economies.’ The enclave was ingesting in only two months what Las Vegas scored in per year.
Macau had benefitted greatly from the explosion in Chinese tourism in the years that are preceding. A greater freedom of movement and a burgeoning new Chinese middle class had certainly contributed to the gambling growth, and, as the Chinese economy began slow, so did the flow of gamblers through the mainland.
VIP Junkets Hit the Skids
But Macau’s bread and butter had been VIP that is chinese high. With a fondness for high stakes baccarat, these whales’ trips were facilitated by Macau’s multibillion-dollar junket industry. In reality, the junkets accounted for many 60 percent of Macau’s revenues during the boom years.
Junket operators would act as middlemen, arranging trips and lending their consumers large amounts of cash in order to control restrictions in the level of money that could be brought from the mainland. VIPs would then settle their debts on their return to China.
A lot of these VIPs were, in fact, corrupt Communist Party officials whoever fortunes were derived from kickbacks or embezzlement of general public money. Corruption had reached epidemic proportions in Asia, and Beijing had had enough, vowing to trace fraudulent officials ‘to the ends of this earth.’
Fearing reprisals from Beijing, the VIPs started initially to steer clear of Macau, going to Manilla in the Philippines, or even to Vietnam’s Ho Tram Strip to instead get their kicks.
Unprecedented Crackdown
The anti-corruption drive ended up being squeezing Macau throughout the second half 2014. Aswell as scaring off the high rollers, Beijing had imposed restrictions on the usage of UnionPay, China’s only domestic bank card, which further stemmed the movement of middle-class money from the mainland.
Meanwhile, the introduction of a blanket smoking ban inside casinos failed to improve things.
But by early 2015, Asia had ramped it up a notch, starting an ‘unprecedented crackdown’ in the junket industry, tightening regulatory controls and demanding more transparency from the junkets about their clients and the history that is criminal of employees. By September, the junket industry was ‘broken,’ according to Rob Goldstein, LVS president.
New casino resorts, conceived through the boom time, nevertheless opened their doors this such as James Packer’s Studio City Macau, while Steve Wynn’s Wynn Palace Macau due to open in the middle of next year.
Despite the general malaise and stingy table games allocations for new casinos from the Macau regulator that will be bowing to pressure from Beijing, Packer said he remained upbeat about the region’s long-term future, while conceding that Macau’s downturn is ‘worse than anyone expected.’
