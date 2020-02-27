Five Most moments that are baffling the Gambling Universe 2015: component One

ï»¿

A judge with a penchant for history and Shakespeare may are determined that March 15, 2016 would have been a deadline that is good Caesars to get lienholders on board with its bankruptcy restructuring plan.

Baffling moments in gambling, you state? What?

As top gambling journalists, it isn’t our job to be baffled; it’s our job to cut through the difficulties with razor-sharp reviews and observations.

Sometimes, however, you simply need to throw your hands in the air and go WTF? Understanding that, right here are the top five many gambling that is baffling of 2015.

CSIG Rhetoric

The Coalition to Stop Internet Gambling CSIG) is a specialist at churning out baffling statements, and in 2015, these may have struck their zenith. The coalition subscribes to the ‘it’s-true-because-it-rhymes’ brand of rhetoric, and thus phrases such as ‘click your phone, lose your home’ as well as the variation that is slightly zingier your mouse, lose your house,’ went down gangbusters at anti-gambling cocktail parties this year.

Representative Jason Chaffetz’ (R- UT 3rd District) assertion that RAWA is a pro-states’ rights bill, despite all proof to the contrary, was pretty ‘out there’ in the bafflement stakes, we thought. And meanwhile, John Kindt, a professor at the University of Illinois Law School, was partial to quoting a scholarly study from 1999, the times of dial-up Internet, as proof that ‘Internet gambling can’t be regulated.’

Finger on the pulse here, Professor.

However, the award for the baffling that is most CSIG declaration of the entire year would go to a ‘news’ header on the organization’s site which screamed ‘Online Gambling Hurts Farmers.’

The logic of why this demographic is specially at risk is lost on us, and we realize CSIG is not averse to resorting to your usage of emotive language to make an intellectually dishonest point or two, but farmers? The correlation that is only might make had been that spades might be utilised by farmers to dig things, so there you go.

The Daily Fantasy Sports Scandal

The fantasy that is daily (DFS) scandal ended up being pretty odd once you think about it. DFS continued its unstoppable rise through the entire first nine months of the season, with the most notable two sites, FanDuel and DraftKings, securing vast sums of dollars in opportunities as the multibillion dollar industry began mulling international expansion and world domination that is eventual.

With all this at risk, you may have thought that someone at the two kingpin companies would have remembered to prohibit their players from participating in games at rival sites.

Nope.

DFS became thoroughly unglued at the end of September, when https://casino-online-australia.net/club-player-casino-review/ it emerged that a DraftKings employee had accidentally released player information ahead of the week’s NFL games had begun. This employee won $350,000 playing at FanDuel in the same week.

Accusations of ‘insider trading’ were possibly overblown, and the employee was ultimately cleared of wrongdoing, but the public’s faith in DFS was shaken, and suddenly the industry was attacks that are facing all fronts, from player legal actions to judicial investigations to denouncements from regulators and politicians.

Beware the Ides of March

That Caesars Entertainment’s debt stands at an unprecedented industry high of around $20 billion was a proven fact that baffled the Nevada Gaming Commission at a meeting to discuss its messy bankruptcy proceedings this present year.

The Commission called the situation ’embarrassing,’ and suggested that the company refrain from ‘building any Ferris wheels for a while’ to chuckles from assembled users of the press.

‘Everyone tosses the economy underneath the bus,’ snapped commission chairman Tony Alamo testily.

In searching for Chapter 11 proceedings for its main operating product, Caesars is accused by its second lien creditors of restructuring its assets in an easy method that unfairly prefers its controlling private equity backers, who had been the inventors that got Caesars in this mess into the first destination.

Faced with lawsuits and accusations of fraudulent behavior, Caesars devised a restructuring plan that is new. Now the ongoing company is faced with the duty of getting its smaller bondholders on board. The due date for this is March 15 of next year, after which Caesars will eventually lose control over its own bankruptcy proceedings.

Shakespeare scholars among you will recognize this date because the one known as ‘the Ides of March’ in the Roman calendar and the fateful day of Julius Caesar’s assassination by his previous supporter, Brutus.

Who’d have thought that a bankruptcy judge would have this type of sense that is wicked of?

There have been numerous baffling moments this present year, we’d to make this piece a two-parter, so come back tomorrow for more gambling that is bewildering moments from 2015.