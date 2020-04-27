Former Defense Min. Samukai Hopeful of Contesting October Senatorial Elections



By Mark N. Mengonfia

Liberia’s former Minister of Defense, Brownie Samukai has revealed that he will contest in the pending October Elections if everything goes as planned.

Speaking via mobile phone on Truth FM, former Minister Samukai said people of his County need a better representation at the level of the Liberian Senate.

According to him, since his case has been appealed for hearing at the Supreme Court of Liberia for October term of court, he is a free citizen and will make use of the opportunity to contest.

During the telephone interview, the former defense boss indicated that when he got the approval from citizens of Lofa county to contest in the senatorial Elections, he was engaged by people from the ruling party, CDC.

” I received call from some elements from the Ruling Party asking me to back off or keep me busy in court,” the former Defense boss indicated.

Samukai has been in court for months to clear his name from allegations brought against him relating to some misusing money intended for members of the Armed Forces of Liberia ( AFL).

But speaking, the former Defense Ministry boss said he as a person didn’t use any of the money in question for himself, but for the wellbeing of AFL personnel

He intoned that he never acted at his own will, but received the authorization from the commander-in-Chief, former President Ellen-Johnson Sirleaf to appropriate the money towards treating the AFL personnel.

” I hope that the time will come when all evidences provided against me will come to light,” Samukai said.

He indicated that all the political nature of the case will be seen clearly in time to come indicating that he is very confident that he and his colleagues are going to be freed from the allegations.