“Get Involve In Agriculture”

-Female Agriculturist Tells Liberian Women

Women of Liberia have been called upon to venture in the agriculture sector of Liberia if they are to contribute and support their livelihood.

The call was made by Rose Kofa, a female practical agriculturist who encouraged women of Liberia to get involve into agriculture productivity as a means of enhancing food security across the country.

Madam Kofa  who is the head of the women of  Jarsco  Rice and Vegetables Farmers’ Cooperative Society (JRVFCS) said ,women  have a critical role  to play in  transforming  the country’s   agriculture  sector if given  the needy  support .from  the Liberian Government and  that of  it partners.

According  to her, women in  the agriculture sector especially  those with  in  the cooperative  have  the skills   and ability  to produce  variety of rice  that  can feed Liberians  following  the coronavirus pandemic  that  is affecting  the country economy ,accordingly causing serious constrain in every sector.

Madam Kofa further disclosed that she is controlling over 40 women   who have practical agriculture knowledge and are making positive impact, relating to food security. 

Speaking  in an interview  Monday  June 8,2020  at  the  Jarsco  Rice  and Vegetable Farmers’   Cooperative  Society  demonstration  farm located in Gardnerville  Nyanford  Town  Community, Madam Kofa  said due  to  the coronavirus  has force most of the women  to stay  away  from  the  farm,  something according  to her  has affected  the productive of  their cooperative.   

Also speaking was the  Chairman of the  Jarsco  Rice  and Vegetables  Farmers’  Cooperative  Society (JRVFCS) Sam Yeabah who   called  on  the Liberian Government  to empower local farmers  who are engaged into practical agricultural  activates  across  the country .

Mr. Yeabah said local farmers especially cooperatives have the ability to produce Liberian stable food rice to improve food security.

Mr. Yeabah   said the cooperative has   harvested several begs of ice that are been purchase by other farmers to be used as seeds for farmers   with in Montserrado County.

He said there is no need for the Liberian   Government   to import seed rice for agricultural purposes, stressing that the local farmers can provide such seed for farming activities if given the needy support. 

Mr. Yeabah  also appeal  to  the Liberian Government   through  the Ministry of  Agriculture   to allow  the various cooperatives  to make use  of the swamp land   across  Montserrado County  for rice production . 

Also Speaking , Montserrado  County  Agricultural  Coordinator  Amos Zoon  assured  the farmers  that the Ministry of Agricultural   is working in such direction  to get  the various  communities involved  into agriculture activities.

He said Liberia has the rightful soil    for agricultural productivity to improve food security, indicating that this can be achievable by working with local farmers.

Mr. Zoon said the Ministry of Agriculture is working  with community based  organizations   to get involved  in making  the swamp land available  for farming activities .

