“Get Involve In Agriculture”

-Female Agriculturist Tells Liberian Women

Women of Liberia have been called upon to venture in the agriculture sector of Liberia if they are to contribute and support their livelihood.

The call was made by Rose Kofa, a female practical agriculturist who encouraged women of Liberia to get involve into agriculture productivity as a means of enhancing food security across the country.

Madam Kofa who is the head of the women of Jarsco Rice and Vegetables Farmers’ Cooperative Society (JRVFCS) said ,women have a critical role to play in transforming the country’s agriculture sector if given the needy support .from the Liberian Government and that of it partners.

According to her, women in the agriculture sector especially those with in the cooperative have the skills and ability to produce variety of rice that can feed Liberians following the coronavirus pandemic that is affecting the country economy ,accordingly causing serious constrain in every sector.

Madam Kofa further disclosed that she is controlling over 40 women who have practical agriculture knowledge and are making positive impact, relating to food security.

Speaking in an interview Monday June 8,2020 at the Jarsco Rice and Vegetable Farmers’ Cooperative Society demonstration farm located in Gardnerville Nyanford Town Community, Madam Kofa said due to the coronavirus has force most of the women to stay away from the farm, something according to her has affected the productive of their cooperative.

Also speaking was the Chairman of the Jarsco Rice and Vegetables Farmers’ Cooperative Society (JRVFCS) Sam Yeabah who called on the Liberian Government to empower local farmers who are engaged into practical agricultural activates across the country .

Mr. Yeabah said local farmers especially cooperatives have the ability to produce Liberian stable food rice to improve food security.

Mr. Yeabah said the cooperative has harvested several begs of ice that are been purchase by other farmers to be used as seeds for farmers with in Montserrado County.

He said there is no need for the Liberian Government to import seed rice for agricultural purposes, stressing that the local farmers can provide such seed for farming activities if given the needy support.

Mr. Yeabah also appeal to the Liberian Government through the Ministry of Agriculture to allow the various cooperatives to make use of the swamp land across Montserrado County for rice production .

Also Speaking , Montserrado County Agricultural Coordinator Amos Zoon assured the farmers that the Ministry of Agricultural is working in such direction to get the various communities involved into agriculture activities.

He said Liberia has the rightful soil for agricultural productivity to improve food security, indicating that this can be achievable by working with local farmers.

Mr. Zoon said the Ministry of Agriculture is working with community based organizations to get involved in making the swamp land available for farming activities .