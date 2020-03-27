– Deputy HOR Chaplain Speaks

By Mark N. Mengonfia

As the world is faced with the Coronavirus which is life threatening, the Deputy Chaplain General of the House of Representatives has given hope to members of the House of Representatives that God is in control.

Rev. Alonso J. Duncan, Jr. told the lawmakers that no matter what the condition is God will always be with his people. He said “God will protect us.” The deputy Chaplain of the House of Representatives during the preaching before the official start of that body’s regular session told lawmakers that Liberians need to count on God for a solution adding that “God will take us through.” He went on to say that “solutions come from God. All we need to do is to trust in Him.” Speaking additionally, Rev. Duncan expressed frustration over Government’s action to call for the closure of churches in Liberia.

Recently, the government of Liberia as means of containing the spread of the Coronavirus issued preventive measures which include the closure of churches.

It can be recalled that last Sunday, officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) headed by its Inspector General Patrick Sudue started enforcement of the measures by visiting churches to force them close their doors by not having regular church services.

But the Deputy Chaplain during his morning devotion said “When the doors to the churches are closed, where do we go to for help?” He described the decision by the government to close churches as ‘erroneous’