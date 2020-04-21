GOL Having Difficulties In Upholding Social Distancing



–As Health Authorities Mandate Usage of Masks



By R Joyclyn Wea

The huge deployment of state security as a mean of ensuring adherence to health protocols employed by Government through the Ministry of Health and National Public Health Institute of Liberia, the issue of social distancing remains a major challenge for National Government; something that is reportedly contributing to the rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Remarking Monday, April 20, 2020 at the regular COVID-19 update held at the MOH in Congo Town, Health Minister Wilhelmina Jallah mandated the usage of masks to contain the spread of the virus as they are having difficulties in maintaining the social distancing protocol employed.

Social distancing were among several other health protocols put in place in March of this year by MOH and NPHIL to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in Liberia.

“We are having difficulties with keeping social distancing therefore we will suggest that everyone begin to wear a mask when leaving their homes which will help us in this fight,” Dr. Jallah.

She mentioned that it is difficult to achieve social distancing due to how people live or been living in Liberia.

Dr. Jallah named testing, contact tracing, isolation, and wearing of masks as key in breaking the chain of the virus in the country.

“Get to your tailor to made you a mask, this is a personal protective gear that would break the chain against COVID-19 in Liberia.”

Dr. Jallah emphasized that based on the data, it is critical that mandatory use of mask is required when one leaves his or her home.

Subsequently; Liberia Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francis Kateh says active contact tracing could further bridge the chain of transmission of the virus.

Dr. Kateh indicted that COVID-19 is new to the country and that there is so much more they as health authorities have to learn about the virus.

He predict that the number of COVID-19 cases would progress if testing is not done adding they are putting system in place to break the transmission, but requires togetherness and following all spelled out health protocols.

Dr. Kateh asserted that the number of COVID-19 cases are increasing due to numerous testing by MOH and NPHIL.

He also revealed that they are going to focus most of the resources in Montserrado County as compared to other counties since Montserrado county to break the transmission as it is a high risk zone.

