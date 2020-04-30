GOL To Crack Down On Media



–For Misinformation Surrounding COVID-19

Cllr. Cephus

The Government of Liberia has disclosed plan to go after media entities for alleged misinformation regarding the deadly coronavirus pandemic in Liberia.

During a special news conference Tuesday, April 29, 2020 at the Ministry of Health in Congo Town, Liberia Solicitor General vowed to close down media institutions as well as confiscate their equipment should they involve in the usage of their platform to send out false COVID-19 messages to the public.

Sayma Syrenius Cephus said gone are the days when Central Government tolerated media and actors spreading false information noting that “It will not hesitate to confiscate and shutdown media entities cut in the web.”

The threats from government comes at a time when several officials of Government are being treated with the virus and twenty-four hours after the Executive Mansion refuted report of the President being infected with the COVID-19.

Cephus mentioned that crucial role the media play in the fight of the virus and the development of the nation, as such the need to desist from unethical practices cannot be overstated.

He further stressed the need for social media, electronic and print media institutions to desist from the act of misinformation dissemination of risk loosing their legal license to operate should they continues to propagate messages intended to distract the successful strive government is making to fight against the virus.

Cephus also revealed that any vehicle impounded by the Joint security after the 3PM regulation will remain in police custody until after the pandemic in Liberia.

He further that violators would be processed and forwarded to court to be prosecuted for bridge of the regulation.



