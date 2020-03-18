Good News For Nimba Citizens If……

-Pres. Weah Seeks Over 58 Million Euro Loan Agreement to Upgrade Sanniquellie To Ivory Coast by Pave Road

Citizens of Nimba County will have all reasons to smile if members of the Liberian Legislature ratify an agreement before them.

The agreement before the House of Representatives seeking for ratification when approved will upgrade the 45.1 km of existing gravel road between Sanniquellie and Loguatuo to a two lane paved road, a communication from President George Weah said.

President Weah told members of the House of Representatives that the upgrading of the two lane paved road is asa result of an agreement reached between Liberia and the European Investment Bank.

The Mano River Union Finance contract according to President Weah will cost 58.6 million Euro.

Twenty million of the 58.6 million Euro is a credit from the European Bank for the financing of the Project.

“The upgrade road will be 45.80 long and will comprise, among other things, reconstruction of the eight bridges (15 to 60 long), construction of 12 additional culverts and replacement of 77 culverts, drainage, road making, safety and environmental protection measures” the president detailed in his communication addressed to the House of Representatives.

The Liberian leader as well said that the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023 adding “I trust the Legislature will ratify this agreement to promote growth and achieve sustainable poverty reduction in our country.”

The House of Representatives upon receiving the request from President saw it reasonable to forward the communication to its committees on Ways, Means & Finance, Judiciary, Foreign Affairs and Investment & Concession to investigate the agreement and report within a week. TNR