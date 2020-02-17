Govt. Must Be Sincere In Difficult Times

Since the ascendancy of the governing Coalition for Democratic Change’s administration, sincerity in information dissemination seems to be difficult for officials of government.

Insecurity in information dissemination led to the much publicized missing L$15.5billion Liberian dollar banknotes in the country. Conflicting information from officials of government over the status of the money caused the public to withdraw trust it has in the government.

Another episode of insecurity ensued over the alleged misapplication of the US$25million mop-up exercise which involved then Central Bank Governor, Nathaniel Patray and current Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Samuel Tweah, heads of the Economic Management Team (EMT).

The consistent insincere information from officials of government regarding the running of the country in the midst of mammoth difficulties is becoming unbearable and there is a need for the government to redesign her information strategies to be sincere to the Liberian people and the international community.

The latest incoherent information provided by the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Wilson K. Tarpeh, the Managing Directors of the National Port Authority, Dr. Bill Twehway and Marie Urey Coleman of the Liberia Petroleum Refinery Corporation (LPRC) regarding the shortage of gasoline on the Liberian market was totally embarrassing.

They all told the Liberian people that there was enough gasoline on the Liberian market when the shortage first started.

It was established that they were not sincere to the Liberian people when it was confirmed by Information Minister, Lenn Eugene Nagbe and the specialized committee of the House of Representatives that there was gasoline shortage on the market.

It is clear that Liberia doesn’t produce gasoline and whenever there is a shortage, the right information should be given to the people and not to lie to make some people happy about it.

The consistent lies from officials of government on issues in the country are sending a very bad signal of the government locally and globally.

It’s our hope that the government will learn serious lessons from the past two years as it information has been very incoherent.