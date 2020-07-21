“Gov’t Officials Disobedience Of Law”

-Cllr. Gbeisay Asserts

By R. Joyclyn Wea: j.wea@newrepublicliberia.com

The Presiding Judge of Criminal Court “C” has branded officials of the Liberian Government as ‘disobedience group of people’ who do not respect the laws of Liberia.

Judge Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay said officials of Government are not obedience when it comes to upholding the rule of law as well as Court orders in Liberia.

“It is not strange in this society that a member or official of Government cannot even respect the law in general including the order of the Court of competent jurisdiction,” Judge Gbeisay said.

He further said the government officials have a record of disregarding the laws of Liberia and instructions from the court; something he described as ‘unfortunate.’

The Judge’s statement is predicated upon the delay in speedily adjudicating the sixteen billion dollars trial that is currently before him; something that is squarely linked to the difficulties faced by the state in getting witnesses who are officials of government to testify, despite communications from the court to have these individuals appeared.

Though he did not mention the names of those government officials who have refused to honor the law and that of the court order, he maintained that senior officials of government do not want to appear in court to testify on behalf of the states even when they are knowledgeable or directly link to the matter (s).

Gbeisay bewailed; “It is unfortunate that this case has not progressed for the past two days, due to appearance difficulties of the state prosecutors in getting their witnesses.”

Though the Judge acknowledges difficulties that prosecution encountering in getting its witnesses, Gbeisay noted that the manner in which the state is presenting its witnesses is being poorly coordinated in that it is the state that indicted the defendants and submitted the list of witnesses.