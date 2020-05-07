Grand Mufti Excited About Quran Application

…In Android, Apple System

Liberia’s Grand Mufti and Chairman of Council for Mosques Affairs has expressed excitement and praises about the new established modern application project that has being instituted by the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Addressing a news conference Sunday, May 3, 2020 in Monrovia, Sheikh Abubakar Sumaworo said the new application will ensure that the Holy Quran is affordable and accessible through android and apple systems.

With the development of this latest application, Sheikh Sumaworo said the Quran will be translated in 13 major languages which can be accessible on android and apple phones.

The Grand Mufti also said the development of this modern application would make the Holy Quran affordable not only to every home in the world but at the hands of every willing individuals.

He also said that this application will make the introduction of Islam easier to non-Muslims.

Sheikh Sumaworo further said the new application would help to create awareness and educate Muslims the true teaching of Islam that is based on flexibility and the moderation

“…therefore, we are here on behalf of the Muslims of Liberia to congratulate the custodian of the two holy mosques, Mecca and Medina King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud(and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud “.

“we can’t forget to congratulate the minister of Islamic affairs of Saudi Arabia Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh who is the direct supervisor of this project…we want to commend the effort of the koranic printing press,” he said.

Sheikh Sumaworo then urged all Islamic leaders to make the Muslim face to the Koran and teach Muslims the real Quran which he said is the leading material and the connection between the humans and their creator.

“…if we read the Quran, we can ask Allah to take away this disease away from Liberia,” the Grnd Mufti added.