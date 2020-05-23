H.E. President George Weah To Form Part Of UBA Africa Day Conversation

President George Manneh Weah will on Monday May 25 join other African leaders to participate in an Africa Day panel discussion organised by United Bank for Africa.

Africa Day is an annual event dedicated to celebrating the diversity of the African Continent, as well as to highlight the cultural and economic potential that exist in Africa.

UBA, a Pan-African Bank with presence in twenty African Countries, has organize this high-level virtual panel session, to highlight the lessons the world can learn from Africa, address the socio-economic risks, and highlight visions for the world post-health crisis.

This year, the Bank seeks to examine the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Africa, with regards to domestic and regional development.

With Africa’s SDGs objectives being threatened by the Covid-19 pandemic that is shaking the world at its core, conversations about domestic policies, regional development, is needed to support Africa’s global agenda, post COVID-19.

Panellists are expected to address questions about how African Governments are supporting the private sector during this pandemic, mitigating risks African Businesses are faced with, while highlighting key messages to the youthful population of Africa during this period.

President George Weah will share the platform with Professor Benedict Okey Aramah, President & Chairman of the Board of Directors of the African Export-Import Bank, Amir Ben Yahmed, President and Founder, Africa CEO Forum, while UBA Group Chairman Tony Elumelu will moderate the panel discussion.