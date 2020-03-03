Harry Reid RAWA Support Means Bill Will return in 2015 likely

ï»¿

Harry Reid says that RAWA, or another online gambling ban measure, is likely to be reintroduced to Congress year that is again next.

RAWA, also called the Restoration of America’s Wire Act, the online poker ban that happens to be highly forced by Sheldon Adelson, is likely to be introduced to Congress once more in 2015. That’s the term from Senator Harry Reid (D-Nevada), who will no longer be the Senate Majority Leader as he returns for the following legislative session.

‘we think there will be efforts designed to examine the Wire Act in A republican-initiated congress, yes I do,’ Reid said. ‘I think you will have efforts built to beat the Wire Act.’

Through getting rid of the Wire Act, Reid generally seems to mean that he’d prefer to see legislation put into place that will produce a law to displace ( or just reword) the current Wire Act, which had been reinterpreted to use just to sports betting in 2011. That critical interpretation allowed for states to manage other designs of online gambling in the last 36 months.

Lame Duck Effort Fails for RAWA

Adelson, the billionaire casino tycoon who is the chairman and CEO of the Las Vegas Sands Corporation, had hoped to attach RAWA to your year-end omnibus spending bills. Nevertheless, the lame-duck session effort ultimately failed, with congressional leaders seemingly uninterested in adding for a potentially contentious driver to the must-pass ‘cromnibus’ legislation.

Reid is certainly a supporter in general for the gaming industry, and once served once the chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission. But it has become obvious that his stance on the issue is much closer to Adelson’s than many may have thought while he has tried in the past to regulate online poker at the federal level, his overall stance on Internet gaming had been much less clear, and in recent days.

‘ I think the proliferation of gambling on the net is not great for our nation,’ Reid said in an interview with the nevada Review-Journal. ‘i do believe it is an invitation to crime. I think it is difficult to get a grip on for https://casino-online-australia.net/ladbrokes-casino-review/ crime when you have places that are brick-and-mortar let alone something up in the sky someplace, and it is quite detrimental to kids.’

Reid Says No handle Adelson for 2016

Statements like that have led some to speculate that Reid may have struck a deal together with his long-time buddy Adelson, one by which Reid would push for an online gambling ban while Adelson would concur not to fund Reid’s next Republican opponent in his 2016 election bid. But Reid denied that such an alliance had ever been considered between the two.

‘Sheldon Adelson and i’ve been friends for a number of years but on politics he and I actually don’t agree, so we don’t do politics,’ Reid said.

Critically for fans of online poker, though, Reid confirmed that he’d still try to help keep a lifeline open for the game should an online gambling ban gain steam in Congress.

‘ If there is a chance to [regulate] poker, I shall do that,’ Reid stated. He noted that there might have been an opening for poker had RAWA been placed into the omnibus bill, though the timing might have been difficult given the madness of action within the last few days before it ultimately passed.

