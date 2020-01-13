 Press "Enter" to skip to content

HEAL Launched In Liberia.

By Reporter on January 13, 2020

By Mark N. Mengonfia

Executive Director of Help Educate Assist Lives (HEAL), Sando Karneh at the official launch of his institution in Liberia

A non for profit organization based in the United States of America, Help Educate Assist Lives (HEAL) has been launched in Liberia with call for Liberians to adopt since of giving.

The institution according to the Executive Director, Sando Karneh was established to help the needy.

He said, “This organization was established to help me when I was young. I grow up in a zinc shack, no running water, no toilet, I know what it is to go to school with the balance of your shoes gone, and I know what it is to go to bed with hunger.”

He went on to say “I have gone to the USA, gone to school, I have gotten successful, I have made money and I have a comfortable life, I am not rich but the little I have I can take 1$ and help.”

He indicated that his organization is not to reinvent things, but they work with established institutions in the areas of humanity.

According to Mr. Karneh working with those who have orphanages, institutions that carter to kid’s wellbeing is what he look forward to adding that giving back to the society brings him more joys.

He indicated that the institution was founded in 2013 when he and other likeminded friends saw the need to help back home.

“I do not want any political office in Liberia, I only want to help” he responded to question of political interest in the future.

Also speaking during the program were individuals and institutions who partnered with HEAL during the launching of the initiative in Liberia.

Mr. Jallah Kessellie, chief Executive of Nobel Liberia in his statement at the SKD sports Complex in Paynesville said his interest in partnering with HEAL Liberia is just an opportunity to give back to the society.

“It is good to give back to an established cost, a credible cost” he said.

He said although they are a company embellished surely for profit making, but was quick to add that they can also contribute to charity institutions as means of outreach to those they serve.

He said those initiatives are important on grounds that people should not always depend on government.

According to the NOBEL boss, partnership with institutions with an open mind with interest in humanity means a lot.

“They quality we seek in Liberia has to be contributed by all Liberians; this means that in our unique ways can, you have to look for ways to give back to your society” he added.

Lisa who is an American with interest in Tennis said the kids of Liberia are very talented and driven.

“The kids you see there to are amazing and incredible, they come here willingly; no one pay they ways to come there” she added.

According to her, people need to place aside the mentality of depending on international partners and do what they can do based on their own willingness

She said” I want to say none of these kids are being helped, these coaches  have come to help so I want to say if every child of Liberia can take the example of these 30 kids, I think Liberia will move forward”. TNR

 

 

