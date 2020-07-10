“Hon. Youngblood will Be Missed By All”

–President Weah Consoles Fallen Lawmaker’s Family

(July 9, 2020 – Monrovia, Liberia): The President of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh, has described fallen Montserrado Representative Munah Pelham-Youngblood as a symbol of love, a true revolutionary and astute advocate for justice.

Representative Youngblood, who represented District #9 in Montserrado County, was a staunched member of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change and Chairperson for House Committee on Executive.

On Thursday, July 9, 2020, President Weah, accompanied by a number of Government officials, visited the Sinkor residence of the fallen lawmaker to console the bereaved family.

Visibly overwhelmed by grief, the Liberian leader managed to tell the mother of the late lawmaker, Elizabeth S. Pelham, and other family members that the late Munah Pelham-Youngblood would be greatly missed not only by the family and close relatives but also by the nation and the sub-region, as she was selfless to all, and courageous and effective in all she did.

The Liberian Chief Executive encouraged the bereaved family to trust and count on God for lasting comfort and peace as they mourn the death of their daughter, sister, mother and role model.

He assured the bereaved family that the Government of Liberia would work with them to ensure a befitting home-going as she was an esteemed stateswoman.

Hearing the news of her death on Wednesday, July 8. 2020, the Liberian Leader described the late Honorable Pelham-Youngblood as one of the matriarchs of the Congress for Democratic Change and now the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change who campaigned vigorously to ensure the coalition won the 2017 general and presidential elections.

President Weah labeled the deceased lawmaker as a pillar of the CDC and a great stateswoman whose active leadership role at the National Legislature contributed enormously to nurturing the country’s democracy. She was also a strong advocate for women leadership and empowerment.

The Liberian Leader conveyed his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family, the House of Representatives and the Coalition for Democratic Change for the loss of a selfless public servant. He urged the family of the fallen lawmaker to take solace in the Lord and called on Liberians to remember them in their prayers.

Minster of State for Presidential Affairs, Nathaniel F. McGill; Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Samuel Tweah; Minister of State Without Portfolio, Trokon Kpui; National Port Authority Managing Director, Bill Twehway; and Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Mawine Diggs, were among government officials that accompanied President Weah to the home of the fallen lawmaker. Source: Executive Mansion