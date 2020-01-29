 Press "Enter" to skip to content

HOR Aggrieved Workers Complain of Repeated Reduction of Salary

By Reporter on January 28, 2020

By Mark N. Mengonfia

Some Aggrieved Workers at the Liberian legislature have complained of what they called repeated and unending reduction in their monthly salaries.

The issue was brought to the attention of the plenary of the House of Representatives by Nimba County District number seven Lawmaker, Roger S.W.Y Domah in a communication addressed to the speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr. Bhofal Chambers.

In his communication, the Nimba lawmaker made his colleagues to know that the situation has affected a number of aggrieved staffers at that body with his office staff of no exception.

He indicated that those workers have supplied him with bank transaction records which show reduction in their payments.

” It is clear that since the passage of the FY 2019-2020 which clearly set salaries for civil servants including legislative staffers, there has been no Legislative approval for such reduction and doing so amounts to an affront to this body,” his communication said.

He indicated that as far as he is concern, there has been no recast and without such, they must ensure that they get a clearer understanding of the alleged action of workers salaries reduction.

His communication sought for the appearance of the leadership of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning to appear before full plenary to explain circumstances responsible for the alleged reduction but the plenary in its wisdom saw the need to empower its committee on Ways, Means and Finance to investigate the situation and revert to plenary for decision.  TNR

 

