House To Investigate Increase In Price of Rice

By Mark N. Mengonfia

The House of Representatives has constituted a seven member specialized committee to investigate reported increase in the price of rice by 0.50 cents.

The setting of the Specialized Committee is at the result of a communication written to that body by Montserrado County District ten Representative, YekehY.Kolubah who complained of an increment in the price of rice on the Liberian market.

In his communication, he said “while we assume the dropping of tariff on the importation of rice does not undercut the growing wave of economic challenges as it falls short of building a society that is self sufficient”.

The lawmaker went on to say that “we have observed with grave concern, an increase in the price of rice by fifty-cent(0.50 cents) United States Dollars amidst the dropping of the tariff”.

Deliberating on the concern raised by the Montserrado district ten lawmaker, Lofa County District four lawmaker , MariamuFofana said “rice is a political commodity in Liberia so we don’t want to delay” adding “this time, we want him to be truthful to us.”

Also speaking was Montserrado County District nine lawmaker, Munah P. Youngblood who said when President George Weah took over, he waved taxes on the importation of rice.

She said”thanks to our colleague who brought this toour attention. Those that are in authority should come and provide the necessary information to this body.”

The female lawmaker said it was important for authorities to make things clear to them and if it is a global concern for it to be said.

Samuel Kogar, Nimba County District five lawmaker informed the plenary that rice importers are still selling the rice at $13.50 and if Liberians are experiencing increment, it could be due to the distributors who take the goods to various destinations.

The plenary through its Speaker setup a specialized committee and mandated them to do an investigation into the lawmaker’s allegation and present the findings to the plenary.

The seven members committee include: Representatives Matthew Zarzar, Julie F.Wiah, Cllr. A. Kanie Wesso, Lawrence Morris, P. Mike Jurry, Francis Young, and Byron Zanweah.