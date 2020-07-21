“I Felt Betrayed”

-Amb. Suluteh Accuses ANC

The former Vice Standard bearer of the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC) in 2017 elections says he recently terminated his membership with the ANC because he ‘felt betrayed.’

Speaking on OkayFM recently, Amb. Jeremiah Sulunteh said despite the termination of his relationship with the ANC, he will go ahead and contest in the impending December 8, 2020 senatorial elections in Bong County.

The ANC is one of the four opposition political parties that have formed a united front called “Collaborating Political Parties’ ahead of the 2020 senatorial and 2023 presidential and legislative elections in the country.

He told the Radio Station recently that he felt betrayed by the ANC to have allowed the opposition Unity Party (UP) take seize of Bong County without the conduct of primary or voter perception survey.

When contacted, the Secretary General of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Atty. Aloysius Toe said the party didn’t betray Amb. Sulunteh.

“We went to the collaboration as one of the four political parties. We have earlier anticipated to field Amb. Sulunteh in Bong County, but the negotiation in the CPP didn’t favor ANC to get Bong County. Amb. Sulunteh feels that ANC should have insisted to get Bong County that could have possibly led to the breakup of the CPP because other parties have linked sufficiently and other parties couldn’t support ANC to get Bong County. They were willing to support ANC to get other counties, but not Bong County. As it is acceptable in any democratic process, we didn’t get the support of other parties to get Bong County, so we can force it,”

According to him, politics is about give and take if the collaboration must be alive.

He added “We know Amb. Sulunteh was not comfortable with that decision. But we understand his situation, he has political future, political interest that he needs to protect and we respect that. We welcomed it, but we are disappointed that he will accused the party of betrayal.”

In a related development, seven leading Alternative National Congress (ANC) officials of the Bong County chapter have broken their political marriage to the party on grounds of “persistent betrayals” by the party’s leader Alexander Cummings against his Vice Standard Bearer, Ambassador Jeremiah C. Sulunteh, in the 2017 general and presidential elections.

According to the Liberia News Agency (LINA), the aggrieved ANC officials said former Liberian Ambassador to the United States of America, Jeremiah Sulunteh, has persistently been mistreated through betrayals by his boss ANC Standard Bearer Cummings since the 2017 polls.

The seven aggrieved officials also claimed that they have noticed the infiltration of the party by “political paid agents” within the ANC Bong County chapter.

The Agency quotes a release as saying “We the below listed aggrieved partisans of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) Bong Chapter have resolved to resign with immediate effect our membership from the ANC based on the following counts: Persistent betrayals against the former Vice Standard Bearer in the 2017 general and presidential elections in person of Amb. Jeremiah C. Sulunteh.

“We have also noticed the infiltration of political paid agents with in the ANC Bong Chapter,” the release quotes the aggrieved ANC officials as saying.

The document was signed by Messrs. John O. Flomo, Campaign Treasurer; Benson Folley, Zonal Head; A. Ferguson M. Kollie, Campaign Mobilization Chairman; Christian Tolokpala, an Influential Youth.

Others are Ebenezer Gotolo, Head of Auxiliaries; Allen Paulono, Campaign Spokesperson, and Flomo Botokai, Vice Chairman for Administration, respectively.

The aggrieved former ANC officials asserted that they are of the “strong conviction” that the ANC Bong Chapter has failed to live up to the task of its promises, adding that their membership to the ANC was due to the “influence” of their political leader, Amb. Jeremiah C. Slunteh and that wherever Amb. Sulunteh goes there also will they (aggrieved former officials) go.

The aggrieved former ANC officials have, however, remained silent on which party they will pledge their membership to as they look up to their political leader Sulunteh.