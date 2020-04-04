In Rep. Kolubah’s Case: Gov’t Witnesses Contract Call For Police Report

By R. Joyclyn Wea

Government witnesses have provided conflicting accounts to Criminal Court “A” over the involvement of District number ten Representative Yekeh Kolubah relative to the flogging of Emmanuel Freeman, a resident of Gaye Town, Old Road.

During Friday, April 3, 2020 hearing at Court “A”, prosecution three witnesses provided different accounts contrary to previous statement made to the Liberia National Police out of which the indictment against the lawmaker and four others were drawn.

There were contradictions in the testimonies provided to the court by the three witnesses: Emmanuel Freeman, Naomi Johnson, and Michell Jackson as to facts and circumstances leading to Freeman’s beating by the lawmaker and his men.

Prosecution two witnesses, Freeman and Naomi informed court at one point that the lawmaker was not present when victim freeman was being beaten by Yekeh’s men even though their initial statement to the police claimed that the lawmaker was present and instructed his guys to beat on the victim for stealing his iPhone.

Victim Freeman told the court on Friday that he was beaten and dragged to the lawmaker house that later came out and inquired by asking “this is the man we will zero him tonight” and went back indoor after which he was rescued by police officers.

Prosecution third witness Michell when quizzed by Yekeh’s Lawyer informed the Court that the incident occured far from the Representative fence.

Jackson was present when the victim was dragged to the lawmaker fence, but did not see Yekeh neither witness him come out contrary to the first and second witness testimonies.

He further narrated that the victim was being chased by the lawmaker men, a statement which further contradicts previous testimonies of the other two witnesses claiming they were keeping conversation when victim Freeman was flogged and dragged by Kolubah’s men.