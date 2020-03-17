Increasing HIV prevalence among males who possess intercourse with males in Nigeria: a trend analysis

Background

Guys who possess intercourse with males (MSM) are conservatively calculated to be significantly less than 1% of this population that is nigerian nationally account fully for about 20per cent of brand new HIV disease. We estimated the trend in HIV prevalence and determined correlates of HIV disease among MSM.

This research utilized information from respondent-driven sampling in three rounds of built-in biological and behavioral surveillance study (2007, 2010 and 2014) and covered three states in 2007, six states this season and eight states in 2014. Each round used methodology that is similar therefore enables contrast. Behavioral information were acquired utilizing a organized pre-coded questionnaire. Variations in categorical variables had been evaluated with Chi Square. Logistic regression ended up being utilized to spot facets connected with HIV.

A complete of 879, 1545 and 3611 MSM had been recruited in 2007, 2010 and 2014 correspondingly. Median age was 22 years for 2007 and 2014 whilst it ended up being 24 years this year. About one-third of MSM in 2007 and 2014 and about two-fifths this year had involved with transactional intercourse. HIV prevalence increased from 14% in 2007 to 17per cent this year to 23% in 2014 (p

Background

Globally, males that have intercourse with males (MSM) remain disproportionately affected and infected by HIV 1, 2. Despite huge opportunities in worldwide HIV and expanded treatment that is antiretroviralART) programs which have triggered significant decreases in HIV among other sub-populations (basic populace, female intercourse employees), HIV among MSM has remained on a sustained increase globally 1, 3. The trend of HIV epidemic has been on a decline except among MSM 1 in high income countries. Likewise, available data on HIV incidence and prevalence from low and middle-income nations declare that the HIV epidemic among gay, bisexual as well as other males who’ve sex with guys are on a markedly different and trajectory 1,2,3 that is increasing. In america, brand new HIV infections among MSM happens to be predicted to be increasing at 8% per year since 2001 1. Within the Amsterdam Cohort research among MSM, HIV acquisition increased from 1.0 per 100 person-years in 1992 to 2.0 per 100-person years during 2009 4, 5 while in China, from prospective studies that are cohort among MSM between 2005 and 2007, HIV purchase ended up being reported to possess increased from 2.6 to 5.6 per 100 person-years 6,7,8,9.

Many studies of HIV purchase and transmission among MSM have actually mostly dedicated to specific degree risk facets including unprotected receptive anal sex, lot of lifetime male lovers, inserting and non-injecting medication use and high viral load when you look at the index partner 1. But, specific degree danger facets alone, have already been proved to be inadequate to describe the high transmission characteristics of HIV among MSM while the divergence of MSM epidemics in comparison to HIV epidemics various other populations 1, 2. Other danger facets such as for example biological, couple-network level, community-level and structural motorists have already been founded become relevant in comprehending the persistent transmission that is high among MSM particularly in the current presence of increased ART protection whereby brand new infections should decrease because of reduced probability of transmission due to the effectation of ART kazakhstan mail order wives at mail-order-bride.net on viral load 2, 10, 11.

MSM in Nigeria are conservatively projected to be significantly less than 1% for the population that is nigerian nationally account fully for about 20per cent of brand new HIV infections 12. MSM are criminalized and stigmatized and also this has further worsened in modern times utilizing the passage through of the Same-Sex Marriage Prohibition law of 2014 13,14,15,16,17. The law that is new clauses that prohibited companies from supplying solutions to MSM and facilitation of meetings that support homosexual individuals, thus further criminalizing same-sex activities 12. Research reports have shown why these restrictive policies further restrict the poor protection of HIV avoidance, therapy, and care programs among MSM 12, 18,19,20,21. Extremely few HIV that is MSM-targeted prevention therapy and care solutions occur in a restricted amount of states in Nigeria. This really is mainly due to restricted information regarding the size estimate of MSM across states in addition to restricted financing for key population devoted programs. Information on MSM are mainly from three rounds associated with the Integrated that is population-based Biological Behavioural Surveillance Survey (IBBSS) conducted in, 2007, 2010, and 2014. This research aimed to assess the improvement in HIV prevalence and discover correlates of HIV among MSM in Nigeria. Proof with this scholarly research is likely to be utilized by policy maker and program supervisors for evidence-based choice making for HIV prevention among MSM in Nigeria.

Learn sites

In 2007, just three states – Lagos, Kano and Cross River, had been within the IBBSS. An additional three states were included in the IBBSS – the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kaduna and Oyo, while in 2014, Enugu and Rivers states were added to the six states included in the 2010 IBBSS in 2010, following increased awareness of the contribution of MSM to the HIV epidemic. Their state selection ensured that five of this six zones that are geopolitical Nigeria had been represented within the study. Therefore, the south west (Lagos and Oyo), south east (Enugu), south south (streams), north central (FCT) and north west areas (Kano and Kaduna) contributed to your research.

Sampling recruitment and design

Each round regarding the IBBSS utilized respondent sampling that is driven to your concealed nature of MSM and so permits contrast between and across rounds. Respondent driven sampling (RDS) happens to be described at length in past studies 22, 23. Shortly, RDS is a modified chain referral non-random sampling technique of recruitment that adjusts for the non-randomness making use of a mathematical model that loads each sample recruited 23. Inclusion criteria was male aged 16 years and above with a history of oral and/or anal contact that is sexual another guy when you look at the a few months ahead of the study. Known MSM, designated as “seeds” began the chain associated with the recommendation community and employ vouchers to recruit their peers to the research. Ten seeds had been chosen for every circular and seeds had been diversified by age, academic status and socioeconomic status. To prevent an over-representation of MSM with comparable characteristics, vouchers restricted to three per recruit was used 23, 24. In addition, in order to avoid perform enrollment, just one screener ended up being utilized, only 1 individual ended up being authorized to reimburse MSM that has successfully recruited their peers and just one location was utilized. Each voucher had been yielded and redeemable N500 approx. $3 USD being a motivation for participating, with an extra N500 provided to a recruit for every single effective extra participant. Total settlement had been restricted to a maximum settlement of n2000 approximately $12 USD. Test size for the 2007 IBBSS was approximated according to a thought HIV prevalence of 15%, a design aftereffect of 2.0 and standard of accuracy of 0.05. For the 2010 and 2014 IBBSS, test size ended up being believed to identify a 10% differ from the subsequent round.

Information collection

Structured close-ended interviewer administered questionnaires elicited information about socio-demographic faculties, style of intercourse lovers and intimate danger actions. Interviews were carried out in MSM friendly companies identified in all the research states. Transactional sex ended up being evaluated both with feminine and male lovers. Kind of rectal intercourse practiced ended up being classified as “insertive penile intercourse” or penile that is“receptive” into the past a few months. HIV danger perception ended up being evaluated by asking MSM “do you are feeling you might be prone to disease with HIV? ” with reaction choices being “yes or no”. Consistent condom use with intimate lovers during transactional and non-transactional sex ended up being examined by asking the concerns “how frequently did you or your male partner make use of condom each time you had intercourse in the past 6 months? ” while condom usage at final intercourse ended up being examined by the concern “the last time you’d anal intercourse do you or your partner work with a condom? ”. Transactional sex ended up being examined by asking “have you received cash or present in return for intercourse within the last few six months? ” Penned consent had been acquired from all individuals for both behavioural and biological aspects of the study.

Laboratory testing

Detection of HIV during most of the studies ended up being regularly carried out by quick test making use of whole bloodstream samples acquired from the hand prick. On the basis of the HIV that is national testing, a synchronous algorithm of Determine (Alere Medical, United States Of America) and Unigold (Trinity Biotech, Plc, Bray, Ireland) had been used to spot HIV sero-positivity while status of discordant tests had been confirmed if you use Stat Pak (Chembio Diagnostic Systems, ny, USA).