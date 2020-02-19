Indiana Officials Deny Threatening Senior Center Over Euchre Games

ï»¿

Card games certainly are a popular way to pass the time at senior centers, but rarely do they get attention from state video gaming officials.

High stakes gambling is not limited to slot machines and poker.

You run the risk of hearing from gaming officials in your state or country who won’t be too happy with your operation if you try to play gin rummy or spades for big money.

Still, you can generally feel safe playing in low-stakes card games at your property.

But sometimes, even the smallest games can get the eye over overzealous officials.

Based on reports, the Delaware County Senior Citizens Center in Muncie, Indiana was told by the Indiana Gaming Commission to stop its residents from playing in euchre games by which prizes were awarded to the winners.

Games Awarded Small Prizes to Champions

The games featured small prizes for winners, usually awarding toilet paper, cookies, or other little rewards.

Players paid $2.50 to play in the activities, with about $1 of each entry visiting the center that is senior.

‘Someone called [state gaming officials] and was concerned,’ said Judy Elton, the middle director. ‘ If you pay to try out and win prizes, that’s considered gambling. We thought that only put on cash prizes. These people only win a pack of wc paper or a might of peaches.’

The reaction stunned residents, who couldn’t think anyone would care about their little games.

‘We play five games and now we have actually snacks, then play five more games,’ said Berylda that is 88-year-old Wilson. ‘Whoever has the score that is high to come up and choose a prize. The money is used by us to get the awards with and now we purchase sympathy cards or go out to dinner if there’s money kept.’

That meant that the prizes were put up to a stop, causing a flurry of media attention over the strict interpretation of state video gaming laws.

That quickly led to statements from local prosecutors, the Indiana Gaming Commission and even Governor Mike Pence making clear that they had no interest in taking action against a group of seniors playing a penny ante card game.

‘When Governor Pence became award of this situation in Muncie this he directed the Indiana Gaming Commission to make sure it does not have any plans to shut down euchre card games at the Delaware County Senior Citizens Center or to take enforcement action against them,’ Kara Brooks, communications director for the governor, said in a statement morning. ‘He has expected the Commission to examine its procedures to ensure sense that is common when reviewing complaints and concerns.’

Gaming Officials Say They Never Planned to Punish Seniors

As outrage throughout the situation expanded, it became obvious that gaming officials were going to have to help make some type of declaration related to the euchre game which was headlines that are dominating the state.

That eventually came from Indiana Gaming Commission Director Sara Tait, who said that the situation had been slightly overblown.

‘Card games like these are very similar to having a Final Four bracket or $5 poker evening with buddies,’ Tait said in a statement. ‘The Indiana Gaming Commission runs on the sense that is common test and did maybe not, and never had, any plans to take enforcement action from this euchre club.’

According to Tait, the commission had just responded to a complaint, and had not made any threats of action contrary to the clubs.

‘We taken care of immediately a complaint from the member of two euchre card clubs regarding mishandling of funds at certainly one of the clubs utilizing a senior center for gaming,’ she stated. ‘Consistent with y our goal of educating businesses about charity gaming compliance, the organizations were sent a form email with information regarding the forms of licenses available.

‘We distribute frequently such email information following the receipt of a complaint. As is constant with our practice in such things, once the Indiana Gaming Commssion sent the e-mail, there clearly was no intention to deal with this further with no communication that is additional as expending resources on such minor issues is not in keeping with Commission priorities.’