“Intimidation, Harassment, Rights Violation”

–Alleged Victim Of NSA Search At NPHIL Speaks Out

Madam Filicia Toe

One of several health workers whose mobile phones were reportedly confiscated on April 29, by agents of the National Security Agency for alleged leakage of COVID-19 cases test results to the public has described the action against her as ‘intimidation, harassment and a complete violation’ of her human right.

Madam Filicia Toe

Mrs. Filicia Toe, an employee of the Montserrado County Health Team said, since April 29, when she and others mobile phones were seized by an NSA agent on allegation that confidential information were leaking from the testing lap to the public, she has continually been threatened, intimidated, harassed with no prove of said allegation levied against her.

Mrs. Toe told a Prime FM over the weekend that she is not an employee of NPHIL and that she has no idea as to where the NPHIL testing lab is located, as such; it came as a surprise when she, an employee of the Montserrado County Health Team is been interrogated by the NSA on allegation of leaking of lab results when she has no connection to said laboratory.

She called on government through the NSA to forward her to court where if there is a culpable charge against her rather than making life unbearable for her and her family since the 29th of April.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Filicia Toe has registered her greatest disappointment in NPHIL Boss Dr. Mosoka Fallah for inviting she and others under the pretend of a meeting just for her to realize to be turned over to an NSA investigation.

According to her, Dr. Fallah as her Boss, upon receiving said information about she and her colleagues should have conducted an inside inquiry before turning them over to the NSA for further investigation.

She described the action of the NPHIL as a complete setup, but maintained that the government should send her to court if they found her culpable of any wrong.

Efforts in getting to Dr. Mosoka Fallah to speak on the matter proved fruitless as his phone rang endlessly and couldn’t respond to the text message sent to him.

But our investigation continues………