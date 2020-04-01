IOM Donates Hands Washing Materials To MYS

The Country Coordinator of the International Organization for Migration in Liberia Mohammed Cherif Diallo has urged all Liberians and residents in the Country to take seriously the frequent washing of hands properly with soup and water in the wake of the Corona Virus Crisis.

According to him the most preventive measure now is hand washing which should be done regularly by all.

Mr. Diallo said it is about time to preserve the lives of Liberia’s dominant youthful population for the sake of Peace, Social Cohesion and Security.

Speaking when the IOM donated hands washing materials to the Ministry of Youth and Sports in collaboration with the Jewel Star Fish Foundation on Friday March 27, 2020,at the Samuel Kanyan Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville, the IOM head stressed that Liberia has suffered over the period as a result of war, the Ebola crisis and now the COVID-19 global health crisis as such Liberians should do all they can to ensure no more lives will be lost.

Diallo at the same time encouraged officials at the Ministry of youth and Sports to place the buckets at strategic areas for the most needed and vulnerable people including Youths, Mothers and many others for their direct and exclusive benefits.

He said the quantity of the items donated should not be an issue now rather the awareness on implementing the health protocols and measures by the people which is now of paramount concern in the Country.

“We are supporting little now but will do more later on especially as we are working in line with the Government”, he noted.

Buttressing his statement was the Program Manager of the IOM Joseph Kizerbo who encouraged the young people to help in following effectively the health measures and protocols respectively for the betterment of the society.

He pointed out that the donation is just a start as they have more to do mainly in working with local communities under one of their projects; Migrants as Messengers.

The donation which was done in collaboration with the Jewel Star Fish Foundation saw its Program Director Stephene Audrey Kpoto who noted that it is time for the young people to work together as a force to ensure that they eradicate the virus from Liberia through massive awareness and education respectively.

She said currently they are working with about two thousand young women and girls in Liberia by building their capacity, empowering them to ensure that they can fully contribute their quote to nation growth process.

“We have our task force and our young people are willing and prepare to create awareness on the virus”, Stephene added.

In a happy mood in response to the donation, Youth and Sports Minister D. Zeogar Wilson commended the IOM and the Jewel Star Fish Foundation for the timely gesture.

“Thanks for the support, it is a great initiative worth commending”, he noted.

Minister Wilson lauded the efforts of the Liberian leader (George Weah) for playing the front line road in the fight against the Corona Virus crisis in Liberia.

He said as a member of the Special Presidential Advisory Committee in the fight against the Corona Virus, they are working with the young people by creating the necessary awareness to the general populace in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

According to him and unlike in the past young people are now playing a key role in society something he again commended President Weah for creating the space for some potential young men and women to work in his Government evidence of some of them who are currently occupying strategic positions at the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

He assured the IOM and the Jewel Star Fish Foundation that the donated items will be posted at strategic areas and will reach the targeted beneficiaries.

Among some of the items donated are: one hundred buckets and faucets, two cartoons of clora and many others.