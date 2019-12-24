Kogar Slams ‘Partisan Loyalty’

-As He Bags “Best Representative” Award

Amidst heightening tension and fierce political disagreements underpinned by hash economic situation, Nimba County District five Representative, Samuel G. Kogar has called on Liberians to place love for country above individual and partisan loyalty as the only means by which the desired political stability and economic growth and development can be achieved.

Speaking Thursday, December 21, 2019 at his Capitol Building office when he was honored and certificated as Representative of the Year 2019 by the media based civil society group, Strategic Journalist Committee, Representative Kogar observed that Liberians are too divided along political lines because party and individual loyalty is fast relegating patriotism and nationalism, a situation he described as scaring.

He challenged Liberians to always prioritize the interest of their country in public service decision-making, and in their private capacities despite political, religious and tribal orientation.

The Nimba County lawmaker vowed to continue his objective posture in approaching national issues in the Legislature no matter the political perceptions and implications.

Kogar maintained that political parties and actors will always come and go, but Liberia, as a country, will remain from one generation to another and as such, the country’s interest must take preeminence in making national decisions that border on the welfare, safety, security and future of Liberia.

He added that “it should not matter much if friends disagree with you because of the position you take on matters of national concern as long as your position promotes the interest of your country and unborn generations who would come to read the history books where you will be remembered and vindicated for standing for your country and not necessarily political interest”.

Representative Kogar reiterated his view that President George Manneh Weah’s travels to the Arab World and Asia for foreign assistance to revive the economy will not yield the much needed results and solutions unless the relations between the United States and the George Weah administration are strengthened and begin to bear the desired fruits.

He offered to be a diplomatic agent in the Legislature if it is what it requires to enhance the Legislature’s support for the Executive branch to shake the diplomatic waters between Liberia and the United States to bring the needed economic benefits to the Liberian people.

Kogar also reiterated his earlier suggestion for a Liberian legislative delegation to meet U.S. Congress to boost President Weah’s efforts with the State Department and other diplomatic channels in attracting the U.S. Government’s intervention.

“Leaving from here to go to the Arab world, leaving from here to go to Asia will help us, yes, but to what extent, my brother? I can tell anybody, America is the number one super power in the whole world and luckily, she’s our traditional ally, so we are blessed,” Rep. Kogar emphasized.

Earlier, the Secretary General of the Strategic Journalist Committee, Mr. Jerome Carngbe and the group’s Chairman, Mr. Rhodoxon Fayiah praised Representative Kogar for his enviable work in the House of Representatives and the remarkable manner in which he has worked and continues to work for the people of District five in Nimba County.

This is the second time Kogar has beaten other lawmakers to snatch the award, after doing so the first time last year, having been voted among fifteen other members of the House at the time.