Korean Based International Body appoints VP Howard-Taylor to its Peace Advisor Council

An International Peace Organization, Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), has officially certificated Liberia’s Vice President, Chief Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor, as a member of the Organization’s Peace Advisory Council.

The Certificate of Appointment reads, “I hereby appoint H.E. Jewel Howard-Taylor as a member of the HWPL Peace Advisory Council to accomplish world cessation of war and to leave peace as a legacy for the future generations”.