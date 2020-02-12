 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Korean Based International Body appoints VP Howard-Taylor to its Peace Advisor Council

By Reporter on February 12, 2020

An International Peace Organization, Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), has officially certificated Liberia’s Vice President, Chief Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor, as a member of the Organization’s Peace Advisory Council.

The Certificate of Appointment reads, “I hereby appoint H.E. Jewel Howard-Taylor as a member of the HWPL Peace Advisory Council to accomplish world cessation of war and to leave peace as a legacy for the future generations”.

The HWPL is an international Korea-based peace organization that works with the grassroots groups and governments to achieve peace. It is also working to build a solid foundation for peaceful relations in the world with its two subsidiaries, the International Women’s Peace Group (IWPG) and the International Peace Youth Group (IPYG) by transcending differences in culture, belief and nationality.

Presenting the Certificate of Appoint Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the Vice President’s Capitol Building Office, the Chairman of HWPL, Man Hee Lee, informed VP Howard-Taylor of plans by the Organization to conduct peace education in Liberia during the course of this year.

Receiving the Certificate,, the Liberian first female Vice President thanked the Organization for the recognition while assuring her fullest commitment to the objective of the Institution. Source: VP Taylor’s Office official Facebook Page.

