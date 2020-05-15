L$26 Billion Dollars Metaphor….…As Court To Pass On Gov’t Quest to Release Sirleaf, Others

It appears that the $2.6 billion dollars for which former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf’s son and others were indicted was metaphorically printed.

Except the former Bank Governor Milton Weeks, Charles Sirleaf, Dorbor Hagba, Richard Walker, and Joseph Dennis are to be released by the Government of Liberia, that instituted the legal battle.

The prosecution (Ministry of Justice) late Wednesday, May 13, 2020 filed a motion with Criminal Court “C” to drop criminal charges against Sirleaf and three others that were jointly indicted alone with Milton Weeks over crimes of Money Laundering, criminal conspiracy, criminal solicitation and economic sabotage.

Prosecution (MOJ) informed the Court on Friday, May 15, 2020 that it has filed a motion for nulle Prosequoi in favor of defendant Charles Sirleaf and the three other named defendants with modification.

The prosecution amended the motion calling for the dismissal of Sirleaf case with prejudice to the state and dismissed the other three without prejudice to the state, stating Chapter 18 of the criminal procedure law as their reliance.

Dismissal without prejudice to the state simply implies that government can at any time refile criminal charges against the defendant base on the discovery of new evidence, while dismissal with prejudice, the state (Prosecution) cannot refil any criminal charges against a defendant.

With this latest action of Government, means Sirleaf is poised to be a free man and that there will be no charges relative to the matter brought up against him (Sirleaf).

Sirleaf who was responsible for the disbursement of funds into the economy is about to be set free while Milton Weeks his boss remains on trial.

Months ago, similar decision was taken in a Swedish Company (Crane Currency) that allegedly conspired with the five indicted CBL executives to print over two billion Liberian dollar Banknotes without Legislative approval.

Accordingly, the Court set next Tuesday, May 19, 2020 to come up with determination into the matter something that will either lead to the indictees release or otherwise.

The court was not afforded opportunity to review the motion for nulle Prose quoi in question as it was filed late Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

“Yesterday being a holiday, and today being the first sitting of Court after holiday, ruling of said motion is hereby reversed. Pending notice of assignment,” Judge Yamie Gbeisay said.