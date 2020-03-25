LAS Commends LCP

-For Inclusion In Community Awareness On Coronavirus

Following President George Weah’s calls for a collective and robust fight against the Coronavirus crisis in Liberia, several local Community based and national organizations are actively joining the fight to ensure that the crisis is tackled hands-down from the country soon.

As part of said effort, the Liberia Crusaders for Peace (LCP) has embarked on a massive training of national and local organizations personnel in the country to help in providing more awareness to local communities in the fight against the Coronavirus Crisis.

The ongoing exercise organized by the “LCP” according to reports is expected to last for three months.

Amongst the organizations participating in the educative national exercise is the Liberia Albino Society, (LAS)

Speaking to our reporter Sunday March 22, 2020 in an exclusive interview, the Executive Director of the “LAS” Madam Patricia N.C. Logan stressed the need for more communities’ total and full involvement in the fight against the virus especially by providing accurate and timely awareness including information to the locals to avoid panic, doubts, mis-feelings and falsehood to the larger population about the global pandemic.

Madam Logan praised the Liberia Crusaders for Peace headed by Ambassador Juli Endee for including her organization (LAS) into such important national initiative, something she noted is commendable.

She pointed out that prior to her institution’s involvement, “LAS” as part of their health component programs conducted in house training as well as putting in place all preventive health measures about the Coronavirus mainly to patients and residents of Logan Town and Bushrod Island Surrounding Communities respectively.

The “LAS” boss stressed the need for National Government to support the meaningful initiative by (LCP) which her institution is a part of in order to help keep the nation and its people safe.

She at the same time encouraged her eleven members who are representing “LAS” and are currently participating in the training including other participants to be focus, participate actively in the training and ensure that the knowledge they will acquire after the end of the exercise will be used wisely and practically to the targeted beneficiaries.

Mrs. Logan assured the public that the Liberia Albino Society remains unbending to buttress Government efforts in their scope of operations mainly health and social awareness creation and mobilization in order to help in the collective fight against the Coronavirus crisis which has been declared by national Government as a national health emergency and has so far created panic amongst Liberia’s dominant youthful population and residents in general across the fifteen political sub divisions of the country.

Though no death by health authority has been reported in Liberia, but three persons have been announced and confirmed positive of the virus with several suspected cases and people been traced as National Government has so far instituted several measures and health protocols to help contain the further spread of the virus in order to safe its people.