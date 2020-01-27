 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Lawmaker to boycott President’s address

By Reporter on January 27, 2020

By Mark N. Mengonfia

A lawmaker from district number ten, Yekeh Kolubah has said he would not attend the gathering due to what he termed a speech of a corrupt leader.

Every year, the forth working Monday of each year, the president addressee the nation on past activities and upcoming programs for the country.

It is in line with the constitution of Liberia. Article 58 of the 1986 constitution of Liberia states says it.

President George Weah is expected to address the nation on the state of affairs at 16 hour GMT.

In a telephone interview with Montserrado County district number ten Representative, Yekeh Y. Kolubah has pronounced that he will not allow himself to sit under a president he described as ” corrupt”.

The Montserrado  lawmaker said; “what I am I going to do in that place? what difference is the president expected to say? I am not going there because the place is even going to carry his cheering squad”.

“The president is very corrupt. Until he can account for the 16 billions and other national issues, he and I can not sit under the same roof.”

Other lawmakers have as well planned not to attend the national even, although they have refused to come public on the issue.

” How can you stay away when he in fact you are not going to hear what the president has to say” Joseph Kerkulah, a Liberian said.

Additionally, some Liberians spoken to about the planned actions of some members of the Legislature to boycott the national event said that if those lawmakers have any problems with the president of Liberia, they should have expressed that in another way and not by staying away from the State of the Nation address.

Other Liberians have also said that they are expecting from their president quick solutions to the current’ hardship’ Liberians are faced with.

Since the inception of president George M. Weah, the country has been faced with series of protestations ranging from increase in prices of major commodities to include gasoline, rice, among others.

            TNR

 

Published in Business, Counties, Entertainment, Features, People and Politics

Reporter

Reporter

About US: The New Republic Newspaper is an independent newspaper established in 2009 by a Liberian journalist, Alphonso Toweh with many years of experience for the key purpose of reporting a balanced coverage of events as well as promoting Liberia’s image locally and internationally. Toweh has been working for Reuters News Agency as its correspondent since 1998 to present. In addition to that, he has served as correspondents for the following magazines: West Africa New African, Africa Week and African Observer. More to that, he worked for Radio Deutche Welle radio in Germany, Radio Netherlands and contributed to CNN, BBC News hour, BBC TV as well as Africa Confidential and Sunday Times in London. The paper has no political affiliation nor ethic lineage. The focus and primary commitment is to ensure the sovereignty of Liberia and unity for Africa. It seeks to foster human rights and freedom of the press. The New Republic is a liberal paper dedicated to upholding the tenets of democracy. It believes that state can not only create the political, social, economic and cultural spirit, but also to ensure that all human beings, irrespective of any affiliation is able to achieve its highest human potentials. The paper strives for free speech and equal opportunity for all. Importantly, it believes that the nation must intervene judiciously in the economic life, in order to minimise the adverse effects of free enterprise and ensure that less privileged people have reasonable and fair access to the basic necessities of life. By this, it would help reduce some level of threat. New Republic brings huge commitment to its readers and offers the nation the type of media that will advocate for the people and nudge our nation on the path of development and social re-engineering

More from BusinessMore posts in Business »
More from CountiesMore posts in Counties »
More from EntertainmentMore posts in Entertainment »
More from FeaturesMore posts in Features »
More from PeopleMore posts in People »
More from PoliticsMore posts in Politics »

Comments are closed.