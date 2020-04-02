Legislature Liberia’s Problems

–Declares Sen. Cooper; Says, Ask Tolbert; Doe & Taylor; If Playing With Liberians & Think They’ll Not Get Their Day

Major stakeholders have been sternly reminded not to break down Liberia’s young democratic system because it would be foolhardy if they continue to play with the Liberian people and think that the people (Liberian) will not get their day, adding, “ask William R. Tolbert, ask Samuel K. Doe and ask Charles Ghankay Taylor”, sounded a lawmaker.

Margibi County’s Senator Oscar Cooper in a JOY FM interview on a phone-in talk show on Monday, March 30, 2020 stated that while the nation and people no longer need the horrifying and bloody days of the past, the National Elections Commission (NEC) must be fair, credible and transparent, and not entrusted with people who are too close to the President and transforming NEC into a pro-Congress for Democratic Change’s (CDC) establishment.

“I am not going to eat crab with shame and it must be made clear to Senator J. Milton Teahjay that he is dealing with men in the senate and the process he’s championing was not right and NEC responsible to conduct elections in the country cannot and must not be entrusted with foreigner, despite his close tie with the President rather with credible Liberian”, Senator Cooper lamented.

According to Senator Cooper, to ensure trust and confidence and erase all harbored doubts, qualms or suspicion, former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in appointing members to NEC, wherein Cllr. Jerome G. Korkoya emerged as Chairman, asked Mr. George M. Weah of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) and Cllr. (late) Charles W. Brunskine fo the Liberty Party to submit names to be forwarded for vetting for appointment to serve on the National Elections Commission upon senate’s confirmation, which projects the spirit of open inclusion of Liberians taking ownership of the system and development that is strictly theirs.

Stressing that the Senators must take their share of the blame; while the President has his constitutional right to nominate; it’s also the constitutional right of the senators to conduct confirmation hearing through which they can confirm or deny the nominee based on education, credibility and other pertinent attached issues or contrary to expectation and don’t allow the President saying why put all the blames or everything on my head when those confirmed do not function up to expected standard; hen indeed the senate did confirm the declared under achievers.

Senator Cooper while calling on the people to do exactly what they did do for Dillon in 2019, must be done again in the 2020 senatorial elections to keep up the change and desist from putting one group of people with vested interest in the President on the NEC as being portrayed by the current composition of the nominees; and pointed out that Weah must know that he alone cannot build our democracy; we must all build this young democracy of ours.

At the same time, many callers on the phone-in talk show have registered that they will not bow down to their ‘golden image’ an apparent reference to the nominated -NEC’s controversial chairman.

Hearing Postponed to Wednesday April 1, 2020:

The Senate committee on Autonomous Agencies and Commissions Tuesday March 31, 2020 postponed the confirmation hearing of NEC Chairman-designate Ndubusi Neabudike to Wednesday, April 1, 2020 according to Okay FM.

The committee said the hearing which was to be held on Tuesday March 31, 2020 was postponed due to a scheduled meeting with political parties.

Cllr. Ndubusi Nwabudike was due to present his full naturalization documents to the committee to substantiate his Liberian citizenship.