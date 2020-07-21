LFA Increases Referees, Match Commissioners Game Allowances

Members of the Liberia Football Referees Association including Match Commissioners now have all reasons to smile due to the latest decision by key stakeholders to increase their respective game allowances.

After frantic efforts and brainstorming consultations with executive committee members of the Liberia Football Association, members of the Referee Community Will now take home added funds unlike their previous pay per game.

Making the disclosure on Friday July 17, 2020 at a news conference at the facility of the LFA on Lynch Street and UN Drive respectively, LFA President Mustapha Raji said the new increment will help further motivate the referees and match commissioners to do their professional work and to as well laid to rest complains in the past of low game allowances.

The new game increment will now see referees receiving from US$14.00 per game to US$30.00 while match commissioners will walk away with US$35.00 all in the first division category respectively while in the second division, referees will now make US$25.00 instead of their previous US$18.00 while match commissioners will take home US$30.00 respectively.

Additionally, in the women’s division, a referee will take home US$20.00 instead of the previous US$14.00 while match commissioners will receive US$25.00 respectively.

At the same time, the LFA boss has disclosed some ongoing projects to the media as well as plans for the commencement of other footballing infrastructures soon.

According to him, the roofing project at the ATS is in its advance stage.

However, he stressed that the score board which has failed its structural test will be relocated directly opposite the VIP stands.

Moreover, fencing and placement of artificial turf at mini stadiums are also underway while others have begun thus far including the SKD project among others.

He told sports reporters that the executive committee members also approved the construction of a min stadium at the famous Saye Town Football Field on 3rd Street in Sinkor.

Mr. Raji pointed out that the LFA is now working on plans for a tour of some of the project sites by sports reporters including other officials of the LFA soon.

The football house boss in Liberia appealed to football followers in Buchanan for the delay in the commencement of the project in their area due to the COVID-19 crisis but was quick to mention that materials for the artificial turf will hopefully be it be Country as of October 2020.

Meanwhile, he assured the sporting body of Orange – Liberia re-commitment to the support of the game in Liberia.

Though the previous agreement with the GSM Company has ended, he noted that a new and impressive agreement is in the making as modalities are now being worked out.

He encouraged Orange Liberia to also see the need to also help in supporting all sporting activities in Liberia for the betterment of the games at all levels in the Country.