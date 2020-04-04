BREAKING NEWS: Liberia Confirms 10 COVID-19 Cases

-With One Death

The Ministers of Health and Information, Dr. Wilhimina Jallah and Eugene Nagbe have disclosed that Liberia has recorded ten cases of the deadly Coronavirus with one death in the country.

Information Minister Eugene Nagbe said the first fatality of the virus in the country is 72 years old John Teah, while the additional two are Doris Teah and David Zinnah respectively bringing the total number to ten in the country.

Dr. Jallah said the increased in the case doesn’t mean it is overwhelming the health system of the country, but said there is a need to continue to follow all measures put in place by the Liberian Government through the Ministry of Health.

Appearing on ELBC Saturday April 4, 2020, Minister Nagbe said the country is doing everything possible to fight the virus. For her part, the Minister of Health, Dr. Wilhimina Jallah said there is no specific medication; but said it is good to report suspected cases very early to start early treatments.

They called on the public to stop speculating the situation of the case to create panic. They two ministers said they have opened new testing centers at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville.