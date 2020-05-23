Liberia Development Watch Donates To Media Institutions



-Calls On Them To Observe Health Protocols



A local nongovernmental organization, Liberia Development Watch has identified with media institutions in Liberia by providing detergents to them.

The distribution of the detergents took place yesterday as the institution’s executives dropped a bag of tie soups at the media Houses.

The distribution was done with each executive member of LDW making short statements at separate media houses as they presented the items.



Speaking at Truth FM, the Director of Program of Liberia Development Watch, Peter K. Kesselee said the institution saw the needs to reach out to media Houses that are providing information to ordinary people when it comes to provision of information.

“We would have loved to have reached out to all media institutions in Liberia but we do not have the resources to do so that is why we selected few institutions to identify with” Mr. Kesselee told journalists at Truth FM.

Mr. Kesselee went on to say” we did not receive money from any partner to do what we are doing today, we tasked each other to ensure that we reach out because we were moved to do so.”

Also making presentation at the Liberia Broadcasting System, LDW executive director, Akoi Baysah Sr.praised the efforts of journalists at the State broadcaster in particular and Liberia in general for the sacrifices they are making during this critical times the world is going through.

He said” we are calling on everything of you to please keep safe as we all will soon say goodbye to Coronavirus or COVID-19 in few days by God’s help.”

Media institutions reached are Liberia Broadcasting System ( LBS), Truth FM, Kool FM, KMTV, Spoon FM, Prime FM,Ok FM and Joy Fm .

They were presented one bag of Premium Detergent tie soup with each bag containing 150 pieces.

In sperate remakes during the distributions, authorities at the various institutions thanked executives of Liberia Development Watch for their initiative.

According to Oscar Mulbah, Director of News at Truth FM the initiative by the media group was very welcoming especially at the time things prices have increased.

” We hope other institutions will follow the good example by your institution” Mr. Mulbah said at he took delivery of the item.

For her party, the Manager of Spoon communications said” this is the first donation our institution is recovering since the fight against COVID-19 started in Liberia.”

According to her, her institution had been reaching out to people but for the Liberia Development Watch to think about them she was very glad to have received the items.

She said ” you are opening doors for yourselves.”

For his part, the Human Resource Manager at the Liberia Broadcasting System, Washington Blackie said ” thses may appear little to many but it means a lot.”

Liberia Development Watch is a media pressure group that squarely follow development promises, follow-up of both public and private initiatives.