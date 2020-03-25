Liberia Gets Membership Into World Chefs Societies

-Prepares To Host West Africa Food Festival For The First Time

After over a decade of existence as a national hub for professional chefs, the Liberia Professional Chefs Association (LiPCA) has finally acquired full membership, for the first time, into the World Association of Chefs Societies.

Liberia’s entry into the membership of World Association of Chefs Societies now puts the global body’s membership strength at 109 countries with over 10 million professional chefs worldwide.

The World Association of Chefs Societies is a global non-political professional organization dedicated to maintaining and improving the culinary standards of global cuisines, through education, training and professional development of member countries.

Receiving the prestigious membership on behalf of his country, the President of Liberia Professional Chefs Association (LiPCA), Mr. Alex Mambu Yamah expressed delight over what he termed a historic moment for Liberia and particularly all professional chefs operating in its borders.

Mr. Yamah further reaffirmed his commitment to the mission of the World Association of Chefs Societies which seeks to ensure that everyone on the planet have access to healthy, safe and sufficient food and water.

Meanwhile, the Liberia Professional Chefs Association (LiPCA) has for the first time completed a competition seminar of the World Association of Chefs Societies, with its President, being certified as Junior Judge at the Expo-Culinaire Salon 2020 held in Sharjah, the UAE.

Expo Culinaire is the only dedicated annual event in the United Arab Emirates that hosts education seminar, produce demonstration plus competitions for chefs, pastry chefs, bakers, and culinary professionals in general.

As part of side events marking the Emirates Expo Culinaire 2020, the President of Liberia Professional Chefs Association (LiPCA), Alex Yamah held series of partnership meetings with counterparts, including with the President of the World Association of Chefs Societies, Chef Thomas Gugler and the leadership of the Emirates Culinary Guild.

Following the meetings, Liberia attracted substantial material support of four state-of-the-art double kitchens plus utensils to enable the country achieve its mission of hosting, for the first time, the West Africa Food Festival 2021 (WAFFEST-21). The LiPCA’s President is however calling on the Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism to lend its fullest support in achieving the association’s plan of actions, as attracting support from partners is dependent on the government’s show of support to the association.