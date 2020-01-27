 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Liberia Is Coronavirus Free But……

By Reporter on January 27, 2020

By Mark N. Mengonfia

The Liberian government has announced through  the National Public Health Institute that the country is free of the Coronavirus, but has warned of safety measures to prevent any outbreak in the country.

Addressing a press conference over the weekend in Congo Town, the acting director of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia, Dr. Mosoka Fallah said after doing their rack management analysis, as an institution and government, they have instituted measures which  will  carry on rigorous screening at international entry  points of Liberia.

He indicated that they have increased surveillance at the Roberts International Airport, the Free Port of Monrovia as well as other major points of entry in Liberia.

He said that since other countries including United States, Japan, North Korea and others have reported cases and the virus proves to be dangerous, and claiming lives, it was important that they inform the Liberian population on how to conduct themselves as they travel.

“Liberians can travel to China and other parts of the world” adding that it is likely that they come in contact with affected persons while on their business travels. He said the signs are fever and cold.

The Public Health boss indicated that at the RIA, the government has secured three major hospitals including Du-Side ELWA and Redemption to serve as points to hinder any case of the Coronavirus in case of outbreak.

According to him, it is better to isolate just an individual rather than allowing a population to encounter such illness.

The Liberian health authorities have at the same time encouraged Liberians to make use of constant hand washing so as to prevent any outbreak.

The virus has affected more than 800 people in Asia and at least one person in the United States.

The Friday press conference was addressed by representatives from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO), the Ministry of Health (MOH),  and the National Public Health Institute of Liberia(NPHIL). TNR

 

 

