 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Liberian Cocoa Industry Stakeholders To Attend The World’s Largest Sustainable Trade Fair Being Held In Amsterdam

By Reporter on February 13, 2020

MONROVIA, Liberia — A Liberian delegation of cocoa cooperative leaders, exporters, commercial farmers, policy makers, and regulators will be attending the 8th edition of Chocoa. Chocoa is the world’s largest sustainable chocolate trade fair that brings together the entire cocoa supply chain. It is held in Amsterdam, Netherlands from February 19-23, 2020. The 5-day event is intended to “increase the market for good cocoa and better chocolate,” and showcase the premium cocoa market opportunity.


This is the first time that multiple stakeholders in the Liberian cocoa sector will attend a cocoa conference of this magnitude. When there, Liberian producers and exporters will have the opportunity to introduce international, premium buyers and consumers to Liberia’s special cocoa bean flavor and unique production qualities.
Liberia is increasingly attracting interest from premium cocoa buyers. These types of buyers invest with a longer-term outlook and prioritize impact, including rainforest preservation, organic production, and fair trade for farmers. They also value quality. In return for special requirements, premium cocoa buyers also pay much more for cocoa beans.
The Chocoa conference will host several programs including, the European Market Academy, a Trade Fair, Chocolate Makers’ Forum, the main conference, a professional dinner and a closing Festival. Participants are expected to takeaway that “paying a fair price for good, sustainable chocolate means a better wage for farmers and consequently better cocoa production.”
With support from GROW Liberia and CBI, the following entities will be travelling to Amsterdam in two weeks: Arjay Farm Inc., Atlantic Cocoa Processing, Ebjel Flomo Legacy Enterprise, Intofawor Farmers, Liberation Chocolate, Liberia Cocoa Corporation, Palava Hut Global, Sebehill Kulasumai, Tarpaleseh, and Monleh.
Through support from GROW and CBI the participants attended a week-long workshop in Accra, Ghana in December 2019, where they were coached on how to pitch their services to investors. Participants also developed export marketing plans, where they determined which type of international buyer would be most suitable based on capabilities and needs. GROW also provided support in the preparation of promotional materials. All participants will take ~30 500g samples of cocoa along with a business cards and flyers to Amsterdam.
This event is said to be unique in its kind; bringing together stakeholders from the entire supply chain, “thereby building a bridge between the production and consumption of chocolate.”
About GROW Liberia
GROW is a agri-business and investment advisory programme that partners with businesses, investors, associations, and government agencies to accelerate inclusive economic returns within high growth industries in Liberia.
GROW is a focal point for international, premium cocoa buyers interested in investing in Liberia. GROW creates discussion spaces between Liberia’s cocoa industry regulators and stakeholders, and international values-driven investors – like LUSH, a cosmetics company with a sustainable mission. We also work with groups to promote investment and export from Liberia, such as the Dutch agency CBI. Through facilitating interactions between our producers and the international market, we actively promote Liberia’s opportunity in the premium cocoa market. Source: Loris Shannon, Knowledge Management and Communications Manager
GROW Liberia

Published in Business

Reporter

Reporter

About US: The New Republic Newspaper is an independent newspaper established in 2009 by a Liberian journalist, Alphonso Toweh with many years of experience for the key purpose of reporting a balanced coverage of events as well as promoting Liberia’s image locally and internationally. Toweh has been working for Reuters News Agency as its correspondent since 1998 to present. In addition to that, he has served as correspondents for the following magazines: West Africa New African, Africa Week and African Observer. More to that, he worked for Radio Deutche Welle radio in Germany, Radio Netherlands and contributed to CNN, BBC News hour, BBC TV as well as Africa Confidential and Sunday Times in London. The paper has no political affiliation nor ethic lineage. The focus and primary commitment is to ensure the sovereignty of Liberia and unity for Africa. It seeks to foster human rights and freedom of the press. The New Republic is a liberal paper dedicated to upholding the tenets of democracy. It believes that state can not only create the political, social, economic and cultural spirit, but also to ensure that all human beings, irrespective of any affiliation is able to achieve its highest human potentials. The paper strives for free speech and equal opportunity for all. Importantly, it believes that the nation must intervene judiciously in the economic life, in order to minimise the adverse effects of free enterprise and ensure that less privileged people have reasonable and fair access to the basic necessities of life. By this, it would help reduce some level of threat. New Republic brings huge commitment to its readers and offers the nation the type of media that will advocate for the people and nudge our nation on the path of development and social re-engineering

More from BusinessMore posts in Business »

Comments are closed.