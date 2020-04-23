Liberia’s COVID19 death increases

NEWS REPORTER 6 hours ago

MONROVIA-April- 22-The number of confirmed COVID-19 death has increased  to nine,  according to latest figure from the National Public Health Institute-NPHIL.

The new death, according to health authorities  took place in Sinoe County, South Eastern  part of the country.  Earlier, the number of death  stood at  eight.

In a related development, the Superintendent of Sinoe County,  Lee Nagbe Chea has been tested positive of the COVID-19 virus, according to   health authorities.

This was confirmed by  the communication officer  to honorable Chea,  Matthew Deljay after he told  some local journalists. He said, his boss has gone into self isolation.

According to him, his boss was recently in Monrovia to attend to some government matters. “Upon completion of that, he decided to leave for  Sinoe; going by the route of Grand Bassa county,” he was quoted as saying.

According to him, those who were closed to him such as special assistant, security and  receptionist have been put under self-quarantine.  TNR

