Liberia’s COVID19 death increases

MONROVIA-April- 22-The number of confirmed COVID-19 death has increased to nine, according to latest figure from the National Public Health Institute-NPHIL.

The new death, according to health authorities took place in Sinoe County, South Eastern part of the country. Earlier, the number of death stood at eight.

In a related development, the Superintendent of Sinoe County, Lee Nagbe Chea has been tested positive of the COVID-19 virus, according to health authorities.

This was confirmed by the communication officer to honorable Chea, Matthew Deljay after he told some local journalists. He said, his boss has gone into self isolation.

According to him, his boss was recently in Monrovia to attend to some government matters. “Upon completion of that, he decided to leave for Sinoe; going by the route of Grand Bassa county,” he was quoted as saying.

According to him, those who were closed to him such as special assistant, security and receptionist have been put under self-quarantine. TNR