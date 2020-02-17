Limbo Explodes

 Press "Enter" to skip to content

By Reporter on February 17, 2020

On Deputy AFL Boss for Operations-Designate’s Confirmation; As Senators Grumble over ‘Disgusting Social Media Comments’

The confirmation of Deputy Defense Minister-Designate for Operations is said to be in limbo as members of the Senate Committee on National Security grumbled over his reported disgusting comments on social media toward protesters in Liberia 

Tarplah Davis commonly known as “Zoely Zoe” on his social media (Facebook) is accused of threatening to shoot and kill protesters in Liberia, but refused to clearly admit to members of the Liberian Senate of his comments.

After dilly-dallying   for several minutes as to his knowledge of the comments despite being quizzed by Senator Milton Teahjay of Sinoe County, Davis repeatedly denied his assertions and put out a self-protective posture at the senators.

After several minutes of repeated questions and comments, Senator Peter Coleman openly expressed disappointment in the nominee’s lack of remorse.

Senator Sando Dazoe Johnson of Bomi County clearly revealed if the decision to confirm was with him alone, he will reject Tarplah Davis without hesitation for lack of remorse.

Other Senators including Senators Abraham Darius Dillon, Conmany Wesseh, and Jonathan Kaipay among others expressed similar disappointment over Tarplah Davis lack of remorse.

