LIPRIDE Donates Anti-COVID19 Preventive Materials

-To Members’ Organizations

In a bid to combat the spread of the Coronavirus and to ensure defenders of human rights remain safe, Liberia’s Initiative for the Promotion of Rights, Identity and Equality (LIPRIDE) has donated an assortment of sanitary products to its coalition of human rights defending organizations.

LIPRIDE’s Coalition is a broad based of human rights organizations which numbers 25 in total. They include Stop Aids in Liberia (SAIL), White Rose, Anti-AIDS Media Network (AAMIN) and the National Association on Traditional Practice that Affects the Health of women and Children (NATPAH), amongst others.

Making a donation on Monday, recently at the offices of Stop AIDS IN Liberia (SAIL), Maxwell W. Monboe, coordinator of LIPRIDE said the donation from the organization is meant to keep Coalition Members safe as they carry out their duties amid the perils the world faces from the pandemic of COVID-19.

“This is our way of identifying with organizations we work with,” said Maxwell. “As human rights organizations, they too should be safe as they carry out their work throughout their various communities.”

He said LIPRIDE wants Liberians to believe that the virus is real and all should follow the measures by the health authorities.

LIPRIDE lauded Government of Liberia and Partners including health workers efforts in containing the virus but further caution them to remain cognizant of the protection of the Human Rights of all as they provide services at quarantine centers and other areas, void of stigma and discrimination.

Monboe added that the donation was made possible through support from the American Jewish World Service (AWJ). “We are also giving recharge call cards for all members of the coalition in order to ease communication hurdles brought upon by the outbreak of COVID-19”.

Receiving the items on behalf of SAIL, Elizabeth Z. Addy, head of administration said her office remains gratified for the thoughtful gesture. “We appreciate the farsightedness of LIPRIDE. We are hoping other organizations will follow suit.”

She added that if COVID-19 is to be eradicated totally from the country, every Liberian must come onboard to combat it.