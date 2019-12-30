Little Elizabeth Greene Identifies with Unprivileged Children In Liberia

A thirteen (13) year old Liberian Child residing in the United States of America Elizabeth S. Greene has presented assorted goods and food items to over two (200) hundred less fortunate kids in the Smyth Road Community, located in the Old road, Monrovia, Liberia.

The Christmas package offered contained Rice bags, gallons of vegetable oil, pencils, pens, cartoons of copy books dozens, and cartoons of used clothes for kids between ages: 0 to 14 years in the Smyth Road Community.

The Elizabeth Mini project is to give back to Liberian communities and encourage the children to stay in school because there is a brighter future for tomorrow.

The scheme is designed to put smile on the faces of needy children in Monrovia and its environs.

In her message to Liberian children, little Elizabeth Greene said “I had decided that Christmas is about sharing and giving back to people, so I had used my lunch money to buy supplies to make hair scrunches and beads bracelets to help raised money for families that won’t be able to buy food for the Christmas.

“As a Christian, we need to give to the needy according to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ’s instruction in the book of Matthew 25: 42 – 43. “For I was an hungry, and ye gave me no meat; I was thirsty, and ye gave me no drink; 43, I was a stranger, and ye took me not in; naked, and ye clothed me not, sick, and in prison, and ye visited me not”

Elizabeth Greene further explained that ‘’this venture has actually been my dream to give back to my communities, especially to the needy children of Liberia. With the conviction, I believe those who will come across this mini project, God will touch their hearts to give and put smile on the faces of many destitute children in my communities.

I know what it takes to be hungry, because I felt the pinch before. When you go to bed on empty stomach, sometime you have sleepless night and bad dreams’’.

Giving the overview of the Mini project, Edwin Myers, Uncle of Elizabeth Greene admonished philanthropists and other well-meaning Liberians not to see the economy hardship in the Country as an excuse for assisting less the fortunate people in Liberia.

Mr. Myers said Christmas is a time of sharing and as such people should see the need to aid the less fortunate and disabled people in Society.

He made the comments Wednesday, December 25, 2019 when Elizabeth Mini Project shared assorted food and nonfood items with more than two hundred (200) unprivileged children in Old Road.

Edwin Myers is urging others to emulate the good examples of little Elizabeth Greene most especially during this festive season.

Speaking on behave of the beneficiaries, Surprise Johnson extended thanks and appreciation to Elizabeth Greene for the timely gesture saying not many of her peer living in America are thinking about caring for kids back home.

Speaking on behave of the parents of the beneficiaries, Mr. Dominic Bearyou said “we boast of having rich people and investors in the country but they yet to cater the people in need during the Christmas season.

It is a slap in the faces of the so-called Liberians that are not using their money for charity purposes and sharing with others’’.

He said Christmas is a special day of remembrance, asking for forgiveness and making covenant with God as He showed His love by sending Jesus Christ to die for the sinners.